Faye (Lewis) Conn of Kearney, Nebraska, formerly of Lake of the Ozarks and Columbia, left our earthly realm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 while living with her daughter.

Faye was born in Falcon in 1925 to Opal and Chester Lewis. She graduated from Lebanon High School in 1941 and married Oliver Conn Jr. in 1943. Faye made loving homes for her family in multiple states and the Philippine Islands while her husband was career Air Force. Faye and Conn moved to Lake of the Ozarks in 1966. She was a long-time member of Harper Chapel United Methodist Church.

Faye is survived by daughter, Vicki Conn; daughter-in-law, Kathy Conn; grandchildren: Paul Nielsen and wife Jessica, Conn Nielsen, and Afton Conn; and great-granddaughters: Lily and Ella Nielsen. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2016 and son Rick in 2014.

Faye treasured family and cherished every moment with them. In addition to her family, Faye enjoyed fishing at Lake of the Ozarks and STL Cardinals baseball. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com.