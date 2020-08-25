Kenneth Ray Chapman, of Jefferson City, passed away at his home on Aug. 23, 2020. He was 77-years-old.

He was born July 12, 1943 in Sacramento, California, the son of Horace W. and Edna Quick Chapman. He married Shirley Chapman on April 8, 1965 in Ashland and she preceded him in death. Kenneth was a Deacon at the 1st Baptist Church in Jefferson City. He loved the St. Louis Cardinals, Studebakers and his dog Dash. He was a member of the Lions Club in Jefferson City, and was in the National Guard. He was principal for the Lawson School in Jefferson City for many years.

Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28 at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are suggested to Puppies for Parole, 2729 Plaza Drive, Jefferson City.

Survivors include two sons: Thomas (Angela) Chapman and Kenneth (Lori) Chapman, both of Columbia; two brothers: Robert Dale Chapman of Columbia and Phillip Chapman of Hallsville; five grandchildren: Allie, Cole, Elijah, Kirstin and Noah.