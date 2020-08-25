Obie Lloyd Brown, Jr., 77, departed from this life on Aug. 18, 2020 at University of Missouri Hospital.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29 at St. Luke United Methodist Church.

He was born Oct. 12, 1942 in Callaway County to the late Obie Lloyd Brown, Sr. and Dorothy (Lewis) Brown.

He was educated in the Callaway County School District. He was employed by several restaurants before his employment at Columbia Regional Hospital, where he later retired from.

He married Mary J. (Coleman) Brown on Feb. 17, 1976 who resides in Columbia.

He leaves to cherish his memory one daughter, Carla Bradley of Columbia, who blessed him with seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; two stepsons: Carlos Buckner, James (Jimmy) Coleman (Diane); three stepdaughters: Crystal Bradley, Winona Coleman-Broadus (James), and Janie Coleman, all of Columbia; one nephew, Michael Brown of Columbia, Cindy Brown of North Dakota along with her three children.

He also leaves a host of cousins and friends to cherish his memories.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents; one brother; two grandsons: Brandon Coleman and ShaVar Buckner.

Obie had a love for outdoor sports (hunting, fishing, and dog racing). He was also the family mechanic.

Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Son Funeral Home.