James Russell “Rusty” Spieler, Jr., 52, of Columbia, passed away July 8, 2020 at Lake Regional Hospital.

He graduated from the University of Kansas School of Medicine, did his residency at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics, and practiced in Mexico, Springfield, and Columbia before joining the Lake Regional for the past five years as a Hospitalist.

He is survived by his mother, Audrey Spieler; his sister, Leslie Spieler-Winn and her husband Rick Winn; his nephews: Jackson Winn and Cotter Clinkingbeard, of Columbia; and his soulmate, Dr. Melinda Menezes, and her two sons, Victor and Tomás Sánchez of Kauai, Hawaii.

You are invited to a streamed Celebration of Rusty’s life on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 2 p.m. Hawaii time and 7 p.m. CDST. For access go to www.youtube.com/user/BCCcolumbiamo, click on the thumbnail and wait for the program to start at 7 p.m., or go to www.mykeeper/profile/RustySpieler/ for the direct link that will be posted by Thursday, Aug. 27. Use that link to go directly to the celebration site on Sunday, Aug. 30 and wait for it to start at 7 p.m. The link will also be posted on Audrey Spieler’s Facebook page. His memorials will be focused on Acts of Kindness that are on the MyKeeper website.

