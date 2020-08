Anna Mae Tidball, 99, of Centralia, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Carrollton.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 2 at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Centralia.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sunnydale Academy or to the Centralia First Christian Church, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240.

