Barry John O’Neill, 71, passed peacefully at home on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 following a lengthy illness.

Barry was born April 27, 1949 in South Bend, Indiana to his parents, Emmet and Catherine Foley O’Neill. Barry grew up in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, and returned to South Bend for college, graduating from Notre Dame in 1971. He then worked for Sears for 31 years.

On Dec. 18, 1982, Barry married his wife, Kathy Ford O’Neill, in Peoria, Illinois, where they had met while working on a planning committee for an Irish Fest.

Barry enjoyed anything Irish, fishing, and cheering on Notre Dame, Kansas City Chiefs, and Mizzou. Barry was instrumental in starting the Mid Missouri Notre Dame Club and served as president.

Barry is survived by his wife, Kathy; brother, Kevin O’Neill; sister, Kathleen O’Neill Toale (Tom); sister-in-law, Irene O’Neill; brother-in-law, Stephen Ford; nieces: Julia Hollenback, Jennifer Ford (Josh Manning), Stephanie Londrie (David), Erin Toale, Shannon Toale (Jillian), Kaylyn Toale, and Meghan Casteel (Bobby); nephew, Patrick Ford (Tori); and five great-nieces and 11 great-nephews.

Barry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Patrick O’Neill; and niece, Jennifer O’Neill.

Memorial services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 105 Waugh St., Columbia, MO 65201 on Saturday, Sept. 5 with visitation starting at 1 p.m. followed by mass at 2 p.m. The church does ask that you wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Memorial contributions may be made to the following: Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue at www.unchainedmelodies.org/donate; Central Missouri Humane Society, 616 Big Bear Blvd., Columbia, MO 65203; or Diabetes Research Institute Foundation at www.diabeteseresearch.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.