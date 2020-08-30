Lavona Lou Hensley Virgen, 82, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at Liberty Hospital.

Mrs. Virgen was born on Nov. 20, 1937 in Carthage to Lloyd E. and Vona P. Pingree Hensley.

She married Harold G. Virgen on March 16, 1957 in Springfield, and he preceded her in death. Her daughter, Kathleen Martin, also preceded her in death.

A graduate of Indiana Wesleyan University and University of Missouri-Columbia, Lavona taught elementary grades then adult education programs. She retired in 1998 from a position as Senior Health Program Specialist for the UMC Division of Immunology/Rheumatology serving 24 central Missouri counties.

Lavona was a member of Broadway Christian Church, the Lenoir Library Board, the International Reading Association, the UMC’s School of Nursing “Aging in Place” advisory committee and the Lenoir Art Club. Though she had many interests, family and friends were her prime importance.

Following her husband’s death, Lavona relocated to be closer to her daughter, Sandra, in Kansas City. The two enjoyed great adventures and spending time together.

Survivors include: daughter, Sandra Woolen; granddaughter, Jennifer Pace; and her great-grandson, Wade Brenner.

Memorials may be made to Broadway Christian Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service with a private family gathering in Broadway’s Memorial Garden. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.