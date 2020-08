Mary Elizabeth Frost, 68, of Columbia, became an angel in God's Heavenly home on Aug. 16, 2020.

She was born May 11, 1952 in Columbia to Horace and Emma (Neal) Frost, who preceded her in death. Mary leaves behind her beloved family, including daughters: LeeAnn and Susan; brother, Troy; sisters: Della and Carol; and grandkids: Nikki, Ashley, Sarah and Cody, all of Columbia.

Words can't express how much she is loved and will be missed.