Suzanne C. “Sue” Pfeffer, 89, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at the Cedarhurst Senior Living facility following a brief illness.

She was born June 24, 1931 in St. Louis, the daughter of Alfred and Maude Niehaus Chappuis.

She is survived by her brother, Richard J. Chappuis, Sr. of St. Louis; her son, Walter L. Pfeffer, II of Columbia; her daughters: Penny L. Wilson (Raymond) of White Hall, Arkansas, Lorrie Pfeffer (Angelo Skyvalidas) of Columbia and Susan Lasley (Ron) of Palisade, Colorado; grandsons: Robert Cook and Chris Cook; granddaughters: Emily Fisher, Angie Lawton and Hillary Pfeffer; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sue graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in St. Louis in 1949. Her life’s work led her to retail organizations (Golde’s, Neiman Marcus, Lord & Taylor) as well as social service agencies (Paraquad, the Lupus Foundation, the Humane Society). When she retired in 1996, she moved to Columbia to serve as the house mother at the Pi Beta Phi Sorority for 11 years.

Sue was a fun-loving, adventuresome, hard-working woman with a sweet disposition. She loved to travel, both domestically and internationally, often on her own and often accompanied by her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed volunteering in Columbia with the Boone Babes at Boone Hospital. She treasured the social and cultural aspects of her adopted community.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Molly Rinderer and her staff at Cedarhurst, Molly Anderson and her colleagues with Compasuss, Nancy Toalson, John Long, Tim Chesney, Molly Fontana and Kathryn Heitzenroeder for making our mother’s last days and hours peaceful.

Per her wishes, she will be cremated and no public services will be held. A private family service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Second Chance of Columbia (PO Box 10186, Columbia, MO 65205), the St. Louis Zoo Association (PO Box 790290, St. Louis, MO 63179-0290) or to KIND (C/o The Broadway Diner, 22 S. 4th St., Columbia, MO 65201).