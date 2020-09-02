Eric Deutchman, 56, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Eric was born on Jan. 26, 1964.

He was a carpenter by trade and had a true love for nature and the outdoors.

Eric is survived by his mother and step-father: Rochelle and Peter Moore; his father, Stuart Deutchman; daughter, Shannon Purcell; brother, Adam Deutchman; step-brother, Michael Moore; sisters: Romy Laborde and Lisa Lucas; step-sister, Kelly Decolati; and grandchildren: Connor and Ellie Lou Purcell.

He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his friends and family.