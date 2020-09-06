Gary Turner, 69, of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at his home after a long illness.

A private family gathering will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, where his urn will be interred.

Gary was born Sept. 17, 1950 in Newburg, the son of Dewey and Gloria Turner Kerr. He was a 1968 graduate of Hickman High School and worked for over 20 years as a custodian for the Columbia Public Schools. He was a quiet and reserved man who loved his family dearly, and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his daughter, Christina Turner (Alvin Sheard, Jr.) of Columbia; siblings: Steve (Robin) Turner, LouAnn (Carl) Triplett, Warren (Wanda) Turner, all of Columbia, and David Turner of St. Louis; grandchildren: Kristopher Reasons and Jonathan (Christine) Turner; and two great-grandchildren: Damian Reasons and Loretta Turner; and by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Joe Turner.

Memorial contributions can be made to Christina Turner for distribution.

