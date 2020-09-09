Helen L. Fisher, 76, of Holts Summit, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

She was born on Jan. 20, 1944 in Lebanon, Missouri; a daughter of the late George Ellis and Irene (Whipple) Wedge. She was united in marriage on June 8, 1963 in Springfield to Gary F. Fisher, who preceded her in death on Nov. 27, 2015.

Helen was a 1962 graduate of Lebanon High School. She attended Southwest Missouri State University and obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from William Woods University in Fulton. She and Gary owned many restaurants in the Mid-Missouri area, the latest being Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken in Jefferson City, Rolla, and Columbia.

Helen was a dedicated member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church but had since joined Concord Baptist Church. Helen was a strong, God-fearing woman and always led others to Christ. She constantly strived to put God first, people second, and herself last. Her passion was to share the gospel, and her hope was to equip others, through her teaching and counseling, to understand how the Word of God applied to their daily lives. She was an active member in both Christian Women’s Club and Friendship Bible Studies in Columbia. She later became one of two founders of Women On Wednesdays (WOW), a non-denominational women’s Bible study and fellowship organization based out of Jefferson City.

Above all else, Helen treasured the time spent with her children, grandchildren and family. They were her greatest joy. She always took time to pour love, devotion, and wisdom into their daily lives.

She is survived by her sons: Jim Fisher (Karen) of Holts Summit and Jason Fisher (Melissa) of Rolla. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Kerry Fisher of Holts Summit; her sister, Lynne Greene of New York City, New York; and six grandchildren: Victoria Fisher, Micah Fisher, Elizabeth Fisher, Kayla Fisher, Abigail Fisher, and Jacob Fisher. She was preceded in death by her son, John Fisher; and brother, Leroy Wedge.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 at Houser-Millard Funeral Directors. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at Concord Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Quinn officiating. Interment will follow in Hart Hill Cemetery in Holts Summit. The service will also be live streamed beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. Family and friends are welcomed to view the service live on the Concord Baptist Church Facebook page.

The family appreciates donations made to Women On Wednesdays (WOW) on her behalf, as an alternative to flowers. Donations can be sent to Houser-Millard Funeral Directors, Attn: Women On Wednesdays, in memory of Helen Fisher, 2613 West Main Street, Jefferson City, Missouri 65109.

