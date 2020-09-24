William Alfred Barrow, Jr., 72, of Columbia, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

A private family funeral service will be held on Saturday.

William was born on June 5, 1948 in Mobile, Alabama, the son of William Alfred Barrow, Sr. and Eloise Jackson Barrow.

Bill is survived by his wife, Lynn; son, Jay Barrow (Jessica); brother, Bob Barrow; grandchildren: Claire, Henry and Hannah Barrow; step-children: Chris Tobin (Doris) and Patty Soderman; and step-grandchildren: Brandon and Melody Tobin, Monica, Natalie and Gabriella Soderman, Paula Mejia, Fiorella SanMartin and Andrea Anchante.

