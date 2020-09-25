Thomas “Tom” Gordon Phillips, 88, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

Born during the Great Depression in the Texas dust bowl, Tom raised prize-winning cattle as a youth in 4-H. At age 19, he joined the Air Force and served during wartime as a radio operator in Korea. While there, he solicited help from his entire hometown to supply a nearby orphanage with clothing and other needs.

After the war, he returned to Texas and obtained bachelor's and master's degrees, during which time he met his wife Elizabeth "Betsy" Roy. They moved to Columbia, where Tom earned a doctorate in education from MU. Tom and Betsy were married for 56 years until her death in 2019.

For many years, Tom worked for the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration writing computer code to help predict weather patterns. After retirement, he was often on his computer, still plotting weather patterns or doing genealogy research. He enjoyed music, was a champion whistler, and loved his family fiercely.

Tom is survived by his daughters: Laura Dillamon and Meg Phillips Crespy and their spouses; his son, Tom A. Phillips; his sisters: Mary Francis and Gloria Swanholm; three grandsons and three step-grandsons. He will also be missed by extended family and by two cats, whom he loved to spoil.

Due to COVID-19, no public memorial service is planned. Donations may be made to Hospice Compassus (www.compassus.com/about-us/giving-and-donations), the National Weather Association Foundation (nwafoundation.org/donate) or a charity of the giver’s choice.