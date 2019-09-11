Almost two decades ago, a new generation of Americans was called to service. I am grateful to the more than 400,000 of my fellow Missourians who have selflessly served our country through the U.S. military. Too often though, when our service members return home, their greatest challenges are just beginning. Data from the Housing Assistance Council shows us that more than 35,000 Missouri veterans live in poverty and more than 500 are homeless. It has become all too common to see a homeless veteran on the street. The Boone County Functional Zero Task Force has identified 65 homeless veterans in Columbia and Boone County. This does not include the 115 veterans currently being housed by the Columbia Housing Authority (CHA).

This is real concern that we all share as a community. For the Missourians who have risked it all to protect us, it is our responsibility to ensure they have what they need to live healthy, productive lives.

While the needs of veterans can be complex, ensuring that all Missourians have a roof over their heads is a great investment in our community. Housing plays a critical role in our physical, mental and emotional health. When people have a safe, affordable place to call home, they are less likely to have unmet health needs and can live up to their potential, bringing limitless value to our community.

Through the CHA, I have seen firsthand how housing can turn someone’s life around. Reinforced by a strong safety net of supportive services, people can and do lift themselves out of poverty.

We can’t afford to warehouse people in poverty. This is why we need the support of a fully-funded safety net to connect those in housing with the services they need to become self-sufficient. The CHA’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program connects veterans and families to safety net programs. I have witnessed how connecting housing and safety net services helps people lift themselves out of poverty, find new opportunities and improve their lives.

Here in Columbia, we created a community for veterans which includes the Patriot Place Apartments to provide permanent housing. We partner with the Truman VA Veterans Affairs Supporting Housing (VASH) Program to connect them to supportive services. And we’re already seeing positive results. Research from the Urban Institute has shown that when our veterans have a roof over their heads, their health improves and they require fewer social services moving forward.

However, organizations like ours alone cannot meet the needs of veterans and Missouri families who simply need a safe place to call home. I would like to urge our governor, the Senate, and House of Representatives to reinstate the state low-income housing tax credit program to address our shortage of affordable workforce housing while also providing robust funding for critical safety net programs.

Individuals and families can create stability, find new opportunities and improve their lives when they have the protection that a home provides. When they can thrive and contribute to our community, we all see the net benefit.

Phil Steinhaus is the chief executive officer of Columbia Housing Authority. Columbia Housing Authority has partnered with Missouri Foundation for Health and its #TheNetBenefit campaign. Find out more at thenetbenefit.org.