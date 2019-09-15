Because of the vagaries of newspaper publication deadlines, I am writing this article on Thursday, September 12 ahead of tonight’s Democratic presidential candidate debates. A risky proposition to be sure, but as the Democratic Party nominating process chugs along a bit of prediction is not that unworldly.

As I anticipate the last of three debates I think we already can see the challengers rather sorting themselves out. As months of debate have occurred and months remain before next year’s primary election voting, our electoral process is achieving a comforting predictability. By now we know a lot about our presidential contenders, the incumbent standing for return to office and the most successful challengers. All are rather well known for their relative demeanors and policy intentions, a much healthier situation than we experience when a mysterious contender emerges from the woodwork relying on the excitement of the unknown.

Think of recent Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens or, dare I say it, current President Donald Trump, but the two are not fairly comparable. Greitens jumped from the plane without a parachute, while Trump is finishing four years in office where he has demonstrated himself much more fully, and successfully, I might add. If we think this year the Democrats are staging a circus-like primary process it’s nothing compared with the three-ring affair put on by the Republicans before the 2016 election.

Today’s primary process seems downright staid by comparison. Both parties are poised to choose one of their most familiar candidates. Trump for the Republicans is a done deal. Unless all indications are awry, the Democrats are split between relative moderate Joe Biden and progressives Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

If I had to bet at this early stage, without even seeing tonight’s debate, I would say it will come down to Biden v. Warren. Some say Biden-Warren would be the dream ticket for Democrats. I won’t go that far yet, but one can see the rationale.

Meanwhile, Republicans are destined to go another round with Trump. He will not be impeached or otherwise removed from office prematurely, nor should he be. He has given plenty of reason for voting him out of office, which is the right venue for the nation to make the decision about his tenure. Impeachment would be particularly non-definitive: indictment by the House of Representatives and failure to convict by the Senate. Let the public have another go at him in a general election, which will mainly be a referendum on Trump’s continuation rather than the ascension of a new Democrat.

That said, Democrats should put forward a demonstrably smart and stable candidate. Their public seems so far to favor the three aforementioned contenders. Biden and Warren are the best. Regardless, Trump won’t be that easy to beat.

HJW III

hjwatersiii@gmail.com

It is a great advantage to a president, and a major source of safety to the country, for him to know that he is not a great man.

President Calvin Coolidge