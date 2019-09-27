If you've not read the White House memorandum of the call to Ukranian President Zelensky, you should. Here's the boiled down version:

1. Trump, after congratulating Zelensky on his win, very quickly turns the conversation to stating that the U.S. has been very, very good to Ukraine.

2. Trump then makes clear that Ukraine hasn't reciprocated.

3. Trump then asked Zelensky to investigate Biden and his son.

4. Trump then suggests that Zelensky coordinate with Giuliani or A.G. Barr.

5. Trump then reiterates that suggestion.

All of this, mind, with a suspended loan hanging over Zelensky's head.

That's as close to, "We helped you, now you help me, or else," as you can ever hope to get. It's as much of a smoking gun as the Nixon tapes ever were.

The House has to impeach; they really have no choice. And the GOP-controlled Senate gets to choose: impeach and regain some portion of respect; or bury it and establish the GOP forever as the party of "to hell with the law if I get mine."

If you're a rank-and-file Republican reading this: call your Senator, and call your Congressman. Tell them that enough is enough, and that you expect the party you support to uphold the law and to hold accountable a President who does not, regardless of their party.

Jessica Orsini

Centralia