Last Tuesday Russell Bucklew was executed at the state prison in Bonne Terre, the first imposition of the death penalty in Missouri since January 2017. It came as a shock since it had been so long since we had much of a public discussion on the subject. I had thought we might be in the process of subconsciously letting this extreme form of criminal offender punishment disappear by simple neglect. Then Mike Parson became governor.

One can’t blame or credit Parson entirely for executing Bucklew, who had been near death twice earlier only to be spared at the last minutes when the Missouri Supreme Court recognized the convict’s claim he had a rare disease that might cause his execution to constitute cruel and unusual punishment forbidden in Missouri Constitution.

When it came to Parson to break the logjam he did not hesitate. His decisiveness no doubt pleases many “law and order” citizens, but what are the pros and cons here?

The essence of the matter is the death penalty is regarded in state law as an appropriate response to the most heinous crime, typically premeditated murder. It’s sort of a tit for tat in advance and response, half deterrent to keep would-be murderers at bay and half response for an evil deed. An eye for an eye. A promise of just retribution by a law-abiding society.

Sounds good on paper, but in recent years Americans have increasingly expressed disapproval and other societies have abolished the death penalty altogether. Why?

The very idea of state sanctioned murder is serious business, only justifiable for the most compelling reasons. Let’s consider those we recognize in our equation.

First, we are learning the promise of the death penalty does not deter future murderers. They typically commit their awful crime without weighing such remote legal consequences.

Second, is the death penalty a just form of revenge? It does not bring back the victim. Some say execution is more humane than lifetime imprisonment, sort of the same rationale that might stimulate suicide for some besieged souls. If revenge really is the goal, any of us can think of more painful, frightening options than the most sanitary permanent anesthesia modern science can concoct.

Third, imposing the death penalty is not less expensive than life imprisonment. Countless appeals, changes of venue and other legal delays will be the order of the day for pending executions, producing familiar sky-high costs.

Finally, and perhaps most compelling, imposing death removes forever any chance of doing the ultimate justice, finding a suspect innocent after all. As modern technology and the passage of time increase we are seeing more such cases. Before people on death row reach their final destination, a truly guilty person shows up and the innocent walks free after decades of incarceration. Should not our system of criminal punishment always allow for this outcome? Of course, the only answer is yes.

So the time is past for Missouri to join other venues doing away with the death penalty. It is awful in itself and fails to produce beneficial outcomes. With life instead of death on the horizon, even humans facing nothing but incarceration sometimes do worthwhile deeds. After the executioner does his deed at places like Bonne Terre, no such potential remains. We, the citizens of the state, have authorized official murder instead, and we polish our needle looking for the next vein.

HJW III

hjwatersiii@gmail.com

Children see magic because they look for it.

Author Christopher Moore