Thanksgiving is tomorrow, a day to gather with family and friends around good food. I like food, and I like Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is one of the more gluttonous holidays, but I think it’s OK to go over the top sometimes and indulge in some of our “comfort foods.”

This holiday shouldn’t be a celebration of gluttony, but rather gratitude. It is a time to be grateful for what we have and aware of what we and others do not have. As a food holiday, it is natural to think about hunger when pondering our haves and have nots.

The foods you eat to get unhungry don’t have to be nutritious, balanced or good for you. The hungry feeling is sometimes so overwhelming that we do desperate things to make it go away. My go-to desperate move to make that hungry feeling go away is eating refried beans with a spoon, out of the can. Hunger doesn’t just affect our stomach, it affects our brains too.

Do you remember those Snickers commercials from a few years back that had a whiny actor like Joe Pesci acting really angry? Their friends make them eat a Snickers bar, and then they realize they were just “hangry.” The commercials always ended with “You’re not you when you’re hungry.” While it’s probably better to eat something more substantial than a candy bar when you’re hangry, they do make a good point. These commercials are so funny because they’re true. I have been called out for being overly dramatic while hungry on more than one occasion. I’ve called friends and family out on their hangriness too.

The Snickers commercials all involve cranky adults who haven’t eaten. But I think that we encounter hangry children more often than hangry adults. Think about it, your baby cries, you give them milk. Your toddler cries, you pop a cracker in their mouth. Older kids will throw tantrums or talk back. As our brains develop and our language develops, how we express being hangry becomes more nuanced.

In daily life it can be a challenge to eat a balanced diet. For most folks, myself included, that challenge is eating more whole foods and lots of vegetables. My wife, Carrie, and I are foster parents. On our own we eat pretty healthily. However, it gets complicated when you throw in a couple of traumatized children who don’t share the same food traditions as you. In the last year we’ve had seven kids in our home, and more than one of their teachers has told me the kids had previously been sent to school with candy bars for breakfast. We do not buy our children candy, much less give them candy for breakfast!

Parents know that sometimes it is a challenge to get kids to eat. Many kids in foster care come from homes that were food insecure, meaning that they often did not know where their next meal would come from. When placed with a foster family, kids tend to react to their new food-secure household by hoarding food, overeating or by ignoring the signs of hunger and not eating at all. Some kids have become accustomed to hunger and have learned to ignore the symptoms. Actively refusing to eat becomes their defense mechanism. “I don’t want to get used to eating regularly so that I’m not let down later when food isn’t available. Doing this puts me in control.” The kids who refuse to eat are hungry all the time, even if they don’t admit it. A hungry child can become stubborn, and in their stubbornness they refuse to eat, perpetuating the cycle.

We need calories to fuel our brains and bodies. In my experience, kids in “hunger denial” can’t be persuaded with homemade mac and cheese or vegetable soup. However, I’ve seen foods like boxed mac and cheese, hot wings and pop tarts remind a kid that they’re actually hungry.

Our comfort foods aren’t often nutritionally balanced, but they make us comfortable, which in small doses can improve our mental health. As a foster parent you are trained to make as much familiar or “the same as before” as possible for the kids, to help them cope with the trauma of being taken away from their parents. Of course, it comes down to the balance and nuance of how much junk food will be good for a traumatized child’s health. The answer lies somewhere between Snickers for breakfast and kale salad for lunch.

Behaviors can be changed. Children can learn to love fruits and vegetables, wheat bread and drinks that aren’t soda. However, you can’t go from zero to quinoa overnight. So, I don’t beat myself up when we feed the kids pop tarts for breakfast, because I also make them try foods like beets and butternut squash. We can’t let perfect be the enemy of good. This is hard for me because I want my kids to eat well, but I know that if they eat pop tarts for breakfast, they’ll probably be able to concentrate better in school than if they ate nothing at all. In the short term, the kids are fed and can find a little bit of comfort during an uncomfortable time. We make little bits of progress every day — after all, we haven’t had pop tarts in our toaster for over a month.

Enjoy your comfort food tomorrow, and don’t forget to eat some vegetables too!

Billy Polansky is executive director of the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture.