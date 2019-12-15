What a change a few days can make?

From bemoaning a lack of momentum in the Mizzou football program, suddenly Tigers athletic director Jim Sterk has a new head coach whose entire future depends on how clearly he can install a new level of the Big M here.

Eliah Drinkwitz, at just 36 years old, is leaving Appalachian State University, the most recent small school venue where he has established just such a reputation.

In his short, furious career Drinkwitz has paraded through a series of Division I “state” schools with prodigious results. Can he breathe similar life into a mature program suffering an opposite trajectory, according to Sterk, who only days ago fired incumbent coach Barry Odom for a program gone stale?

Why not, we are prompted to ask? After all, recent coach Gary Pinkel took the leap from Division I Toledo to become one of MU’s most successful coaches. And, many will note, Drinkwitz has the sort of offensive-minded, aggressive, outgoing personality the Tigers need right now. Indeed, members of the current Mizzou squad seem unanimous in welcoming the new guy and giving him a chance.

Circumstances always are unique. Today Drinkwitz and Mizzou face NCAA sanctions hindering recruiting, funding and postseason game eligibility as they set forth on a rough road, competing in what many believe is the toughest football league in the nation. But look at it this way: How can Drinkwitz fail against such odds? If he holds his own and then even a modest amount where is the churl among us who will grumble? Moreover, if we are learning anything about Drink’s (not too early to use his nickname) personality we know he relishes the challenge. Nothing like a surrounding atmosphere of adversity to stoke the energy of those who would break through.

Many serious Mizzou fans were also high on coach Barry Odom and sorry to see him falter, but most of us will be ready to help lead the van for the new guy. We fans like a sunny day and can get behind any leader that sweeps away the clouds.

In whatever enterprise he chooses next, let us hope Odom can do this. In his new role as challenger and leader of the Missouri Tiger football team, let us root for Drinkwitz to do the same. Of course, Odom and his family are welcome as long as they want to stay in town, and as the Drinkwitzs arrive, he and his family will be welcome members of the community. I predict they will find Columbia one of the best places they ever have lived.

HJW III

A little alarm now and then keeps life from stagnation.

Author Fanny Burney