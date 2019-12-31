The prospect of writing New Year’s resolutions again reminds me of a piece by Marilyn Schwartz that I read in another newspaper.



Schwartz reported that a lady planning a dinner party had put out an invitation to her guest list, all women, telling them that they were to bring a covered dish and their obituaries. Obviously, this lady was planning a very interesting activity for the evening as each shared what they planned and hoped for their lives.



One woman wrote that she passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 97. She also noted that her first husband was a lottery winner. Another woman wrote that just before passing, she was a finalist for the Nobel Peace Prize and would be awarded a posthumous Tony for a recent role on Broadway. Her longtime companion Robert Redford would be accepting the award for her.



The dinner party was for fun, of course, and the guests played it for laughs. The women “died” as sex-goddesses and bungee jumpers. They were rich, daring and adventurous. And, they lived, according to their fictional obituaries, to an average age of 93.



When we write resolutions we tend to think of job, money, status, weight loss and things that fit into the societal competition mode. On the contrary, if you ask your children or your spouse to write a list of resolutions for you, they probably won’t mention your job or talk about money. They’ll talk about being a partner, of knowing more of what is going on with you, of having more time together, feeling more loved and seeing you more happy and relaxed. Accomplishments, successes, and positions in organizations are not important to those who love you. They are more interested in your happiness, your friendships and your relationship with them.



So how does one separate the “resolution” from the “obituary?” It’s easy. One is what you intend to do and the other is what you did. The point, of course, is that writing what one intends to do is not nearly as important as writing what one did. The women at the dinner party were pretending they could write their own obituaries. Actually we really can. To write the best obituary for ourselves we need to start living the way we really want to be remembered. What we do may not come out on the obituary page in the newspapers when we are gone but it certainly will be written in the memories of those close to us.



There is a potentially sad note to add here. Most of us know of someone who had a heart attack or who reached an advanced age and just stopped living. I had an uncle like that. After his heart attack he seemed to be so scared of dying that he did virtually nothing for the rest of his life.



There is a Barbara Streisand song that speaks to that for all of us. It is entitled, “Before the Parade Passes By.” The words talk of not letting the rest of life pass us by. At one point it says ...



I need to set a goal again,

I need to get a drive again,

I wanna feel my heart coming alive again.



Late in the song it says …

I’ve gotta get some life back into my life,

I’m ready to move out front,

I’ve had enough of just passing by life,

Before the parade passes by.



The message in the song is that all of us should set some goals for the new year. We should use our resolutions as a plan to deal with our intentions for those very important aspects of our lives, as we intend for them to be. Now, where is that paper and pen. We have an obituary to write.

You can reach Dr. Mark L. Hopkins at marklhopkins@att.net. Books by Hopkins, “Journey to Gettysburg, The Wounds of War, The World as it was When Jesus Came,” and “Facts & Opinions on the Issues of our Time,” can be acquired at Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, and through the email above.