As the impeachment trial proceedings transpired Tuesday, it should be clearly apparent one of the great crimes against our nation was unfolding.

The deceit in this matter of the president’s decision to withhold vital military aide to a strategic partner to launch an investigation into a political opponent is this: The administration was aware that withholding security assistance to Ukraine was a violation of the Impoundment Control Act and sought to conceal this from the public. The Department of Defense warned the administration that further delays of funds, authorized by Congress, would seriously impair the strategic goals of this rather substantial amount of assistance. Not until the administration became aware of the whistleblower’s complaint did funds get released several days later.

To my fellow officers who have served in the armed forces, who for some sense of dark loyalty to Donald Trump derived from some nefarious belief that our military was wronged by actions of his predecessor, you have failed to uphold the spirit of selfless service and honor embedded in the oath of office you took as commissioned officers. By supporting the actions of the administration toward this end you have failed the leadership expectations of integrity, honesty and moral judgment. Furthermore, you have failed the leadership test of empathy for the dying soldiers of a strategic partner fighting a foreign adversary for a cause in America’s best national interests.

Since too many of our elected representatives do not have the moral courage to stand up to such deceit, it is essential that past members of our armed forces notify our elected officials of this ongoing stain to our democracy.

Lt. Col. (Ret.) Joseph W. McCoskrie

Fulton