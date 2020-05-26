Too fast, some say.

In the past couple days the ubiquitous Ray Hartmann of St. Louis, one of the most provocative columnists around, followed a tradition he set when he founded Riverfront Times of almost literally shocking the pants off of local citizens with lurid accounts of what locals were up to.

This time he made us all remember bare details of “Party Cove” shindigs at the Lake of the Ozarks, this time with a current twist. Now COVID-19 is upon us and above all we are supposed to remain physically distant from each other, not wound together in near-naked proximity as was the norm in party cove days.

Hartmann’s latest feature showed dozens — hundreds — of skin clad young adults in various postures of close interaction that surely violated every letter of current social distancing guidelines laid down by official coronavirus warriors. The writer interviewed a number of people with official opinions about how ignorant the St. Louis revelers were and how likely they were to infect other innocents.

We won’t know much of Hartmann’s diatribe is aimed at serious comment and how much at titillating his readers. No doubt a healthy mix of both was involved.

If there is a point here it is to remind us all how stubborn and block-headed we can be even when our neighbors’ mortal health is at stake. If only morality were involved we would not have nearly as much to say. But Hartmann tells us this is the sort of thing that could trigger a resurgence.

