George Floyd died on Memorial Day while pinned down by police on a street in Minneapolis. His death, recorded for the nation and world to watch, shocked the conscience of millions and joined a long litany of racial injustices that stretches back to the origins of slavery in America.

As Christian pastors and church leaders and members who seek to emulate Jesus Christ in love for people of all nations, tongues and tribes (Revelation 7:9), we stand beside our African American brothers and sisters to lament this interracial violence and all expressions of hate. We acknowledge their special suffering, adding our prayers and outcry for justice for George Floyd and all people of color, wholly beloved and created in the image of God. (Genesis 1: 26-27)

We repent of the silence of white Christians on racial inequities and the inadequacy of our efforts to practice love toward all neighbors. (Luke 10: 25-37)

We commit to pursue the cause of justice so that all people are treated as "members of the household of God." (Ephesians 2:19)

To this end, we urge our state, county, and municipal leaders to require police officers be retrained as protectors and servants of the people and that there be increased accountability, emphasis on de-escalation of conflict and other reforms. Beyond this, we urge all leaders to pursue policies and plans that remove the many vestiges of racism still ingrained in the very structure of our communities.

Racial injustice is not exclusively a problem for law enforcement and elected leaders to address. Here are examples of actions that can be taken by all of us:

• Insist on more effective community-based policing and training to transform our local law enforcement.

• Support efforts of local schools to provide the same educational and extracurricular opportunities for all students.

• Vote on Aug. 4 to extend Medicaid coverage for Missourians who fall below the eligibility threshold for federal assistance to purchase health insurance, yet are not reached by Missouri’s current Medicaid program.

• Increase our awareness of disparate impacts of all policies and practices across our communities and support those which are most equitable for all.

As followers of Jesus Christ, it is our greatest commandment that we love God with our whole heart and love our neighbors as we love ourselves (Matthew 22:36-39). May God shed grace on us all.

Signed by the following 125 ministers of word and sacrament, ruling elders, deacons and members of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) in the Missouri Union Presbytery:

Elinor Arendt, Columbia; Annell G. Bailey, Jefferson City; Rev. Robert Bailey, Jefferson City; Carol Barnum, Osage Beach; Grant Barnum, Osage Beach; Don Bay, Columbia; Joan Bay, Columbia; Rev. Rudy Beard, Jefferson City; Nancy Beard, Jefferson City; Rev. Woody Berry, Mexico; Jackie Blanton, Columbia; Elaine Blodgett, Columbia; Rev. Deborah Boucher-Payne, Jefferson City; Margaret Bowles, Jefferson City; Beverly Brayman, Marshall; Roger Brayman, Marshall; Bob Busch, Jefferson City; Sharon Busch, Jefferson City; Maureen Buzbee, Osage Beach; Rev. Cliff Cain, Fulton; Ruthie Caplinger, Jefferson City; Jacki Carton, Marshall; John Carton, Marshall; Ann Constant, Trenton; Ed Coe, Columbia; Nancy Copenhaver, Moberly; Mary Corley, Jefferson City; Bill Daley, Columbia; Robert S. Duncan, Columbia; Rev. Anders Edstrom, Kirksville; Jane Epperson, Jefferson City; Bob Fenlon, Mexico; Rev. Dan Festa, Marshall; Charles Ferguson, Marshall; Don Fues, Columbia; Rev. Marilyn S. Gamm, University City; Patsy Glover, Columbia; Ted Groshong, Columbia; Norm Gysbers, Columbia; Charles Guthrey, Marshall; Jacquelyn Guthrey, Marshall; Kile Guthrey, Marshall; Sandra Guthrey, Marshall; Nell Hawes-Davis, Jefferson City; Rev. Dave Henry, Jefferson City; Jason Hilkerbaumer, Morrison; Misty Hilkerbaumer, Morrison; Sydney Hilkerbaumer, Morrison; Charles A. Hird, Marshall; Marthe J. Hird, Marshall; Cathy Holder, Columbia; Debby Howland, Jefferson City; Sarah Humfeld, Columbia; Rev. Kathie Jackson, Columbia; Sharon Keating, Jefferson City; Karen Kennedy, Columbia; Christie Kittrell, Jefferson City; Kyle Kittrell, Jefferson City; Lenny R. Klaver, Trenton; Pamela J. Klaver, Trenton; Dale Kleinschmidt, Marshall; Nancy Kleinschmidt, Marshall; Janet Krause, Columbia; Marcia Lake, Columbia; Rev. Dr. Wallis Landrum, Moberly; Charlotte Larrick, Columbia; Mary E. Lasley, Osage Beach; John Lee, Columbia; Rev. Marvin Lindsay, Columbia; Becky Livingston, Columbia; Rev. Helen Logan, Fulton; Rev. Angela Madden, Jefferson City; Nancy Marsh, Jefferson City; Mary Masek, Montgomery City; Dale Metcalf, Columbia; Karen Metcalf, Columbia; Vicki S. Mitchell, Marshall; Bonnie Mullen, Columbia; Karen Neely, Columbia; Jeanne North, Kirksville; Deborah Olson, Columbia; Rev. Philip Olson, Columbia; Linda Overton, Trenton; Julie Pasley, Boonville; Judy Purdy-Dobson, Marshall; Nancy Rabe, Marshall; Virgil Rabe, Marshall; Betsy Rall, Columbia; Jane Roads, Moberly; Charles Roads, Moberly; Amy Rogers, Jefferson City; Patrick Rogers, Jefferson City; Caroline Sanders, Jefferson City; Jeffrey Sanders, Jefferson City; Greg Schildmeyer, Jefferson City; Vicki Schildmeyer, Jefferson City; Anne Schneider, Jefferson City; Ray Schneider, Jefferson City; Rev. Tad Schudlt, Boonville; Rev. Pam Sebastian, Marshall; Natasia Sexton, Jefferson City; Carrie J. Sisson, Jefferson City; Donald R. Sisson, Jefferson City; Rev. Dana Ridgeway Slavin, Columbia; Rev. Michael Stanfield, Columbia; Rev. Dale Stone, Kirksville; Marie E. (Betty) Swisher, Marshall; Shelly Swoyer, Jefferson City; Scott Thatcher, Kirksville; Jerry D. Thompson, Columbia; Ruth Thompson, Columbia; Preston Turley, Columbia; Lynn Van Dolah, Kirksville; Dan Vinson, Columbia; Carol Virkler, Columbia; Rev. Diane S. Vorhies, Blairstown, Iowa; Brenda Waters, Jefferson City; Rev. Mary Ellen Waychoff, Kingston, Oklahoma; Mary Beth Werenski, Curryville; Robert Winkelmann, Columbia; Derek E. Wittman, Marshall; Dr. Susan A. Young, Columbia; Rev. Dr. William A. Young, Columbia; Bob Zinkel, Mexico; Cathy Zinkel, Mexico