CHS was down by one point when St. Joseph: Benton's press keyed a crushing 15-2 run to end third quarter, leading to a 52-36 home loss Thursday (Jan. 31, 2019)



By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — For a third-straight game, the Chillicothe (Mo.) HS basketball Lady Hornets were in good position to win as they battled Midland Empire Conference leader St. Joseph: Benton in the CHS girls’ 2018-19 home finale Thursday (Jan. 31) with a few minutes left in the third quarter.

For a third-straight game, they lost by a substantial margin.

Benton (17-2, 3-0 conf.), not surprisingly, went to a full-court press after scoring or on dead balls in the backcourt in the second half. Although it took a while for that to evidence itself, since neither team scored for the first 3:50-plus of the third stanza, once it did, they game effectively turned into a rout.

Ahead 22-21 with just over three minutes to play in the third frame, Benton’s press repeatedly made takeaways without Chillicothe (14-7, 1-2 conf.) reaching the front court. That led to a 15-2 bushwhacking of the Lady Hornets in the remaining time of that quarter, accounting for nearly all of the Lady Cardinals’ winning margin in a 52-36 triumph.

Benton’s 30-15 dominance in the last 11 minutes and change repeated the fate that had befallen Chillicothe’s girls in their previous two outings.

Last Saturday at Cameron, Smithville dominated the last 11 minutes 30-10 to turn a 7-points deficit into a 53-40 win. Then, last Monday at Lawson, Chillicothe was up by five with about 11 minutes to go, but was blitzed 28-15 the rest of the way to fall, 56-48. In both cases, CHS’ opponent went to backcourt defensive pressure during the second half and took over the game.

Over the past three contests, the Lady Hornets now have been outscored 88-40 from about the 3-minutes mark of the third quarter on.

Against Benton, Chillicothe reeled off eight points in a row, bridging the first two segments, to lead 16-11. Two Jordan Hibner free throws and one by Laney Gaston allowed them to forge an 11-11 tie after one and Hibner’s right-wing trey and two Kennadie Kieffer charity tosses extended the run in the first two minutes of the second.

However, the Lady Hornets would score only one time from the floor – a Hunter Keithley left-wing “3” 4:22 before halftime – in the game’s next nearly 13 minutes.

Even with that long quietude having extended beyond 10 minutes, a combination of effective CHS defense and missed shots by Benton had the Lady Hornets within a point, 22-21, after Maggie Pfaff sank one of two free throws with 3:17 left in the third quarter. That was Chillicothe first post-intermission scoring and turned out to be one of only three tallies it got in the decisive segment.

The visiting Lady Cardinals slapped on a full-court press after they scored, beginning in the third quarter, and it savaged the home team.

Repeated CHS turnovers, several times resulting in immediate Benton points, paved the way for the game-deciding Lady Cardinals run.

Ahead 37-23 going to the last quarter, Benton backed off the press, since it was no longer needed, and patiently worked the clock to force Chillicothe to try to foul its way back into the game. Just as against Smithville and Lawson, that didn’t work for the Lady Hornets as Benton drained 10 of 11 free throws in the last quarter. That came on the heels of Lawson making 13 of 16 in the fourth frame in its victory over Chillicothe and Smithville going 10 of 10 as it pulled away down the stretch.

Statistically, the most-important number in Chillicothe’s loss to Benton was the turnovers count. Unofficially, it favored Benton by a huge margin, 21-7.

Between that and Benton unofficially also snapping up 10 offensive rebounds, the St. Joseph team many, many more opportunities to score than CHS. On one crushing, third-quarter possession, with Chillicothe only behind by five points, Benton missed four shots – some inside and some outside – and grabbed the carom, finally sinking its fifth attempt.

Even without getting a single point from any reserves, the Lady Cardinals won handily – and it appeared likely they could have won by well into the 20s, had they elected to keep pressing and also not go to a more-deliberate offensive approach the final five minutes.

All five BHS starters scored at least six points, topped by guard Bailey Russell’s 16 points. Fellow seniors Mia Henderson had 11 and Jayde Williams 10. Kianna Herrera tacked on nine – seven after halftime – and Gabby Fuller six, five of them in the game’s first five minutes.

Chillicothe, conversely, had only senior center Kennedie Kieffer reach twin numerals, netting 12 points.

Chillicothe’s girls next will play a varsity-only date at Maryville next Tuesday, tipping off at 6 p.m.