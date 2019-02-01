Using the same five players for about the last 28 minutes and getting all of their scoring from juniors Westley Brandsgaard and C.J. Pfaff, the Hornets earn a gritty 39-32 conference win

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Talk about your stripped-down-model vehicle and bare bones approach.

Using only six players, including not substituting at all after one starter picked up a third foul about four minutes into the contest, and having only two players score, somehow the Chillicothe (Mo.) HS basketball Hornets emerged from Friday night’s (Feb. 1, 2019) game at St. Joseph: Benton 39-32 victors.

Newly minus a full-time varsity starter long-team, another briefly with illness, and continuing to sit out an occasional starter and another oft-used reserve for relatively-mundane disciplinary reasons and with a tripleheader of “A,”, “B,” and “C” team games to play, Chillicothe dressed out only nine players for the varsity game with none of the would-be reserves having played serious varsity minutes prior to this past week.

So what did they and head coach Tim Cool and his staff do for the Midland Empire Conference varsity action?

They utilized an “iron man” approach, utilizing a methodical offensive pace to dictate the tempo, and, even more heavily than normal, placed the offensive load on the shoulders of standout juniors Westley Brandsgaard and C.J. Pfaff.

As usual, the husky Brandsgaard and wiry Pfaff willingly accepted the pressure to produce points, Brandsgaard muscling and spinning his way to a game-high 24 points and Pfaff netting CHS’ other 15 as part of a near-double-double.

Interestingly, almost defying belief, Brandsgaard scored all of Chillicothe points in the first and third quarters – nine and 11, respectively – and Pfaff rang up all five CHS (12-7, 2-2 conf.) had in an icy second stanza in which the two sides combined for only eight.

Ahead 25-23 going to the fourth frame after trailing by six after one and by four at halftime, the Hornets then took control in the stretch run by getting scoring from both sources.

Having taken the 25-23 lead with 1-1/2 minutes to go in the third quarter on Brandsgaard’s highly-difficult, spinning shot at the end of a drive along the left baseline, Chillicothe never let Benton catch up or regain the lead, although the Cardinals (7-10, 0-2 conf.) came close.

After Benton hit a 3-pointer to get within a point early in the fourth period, Pfaff twice rebounded his own missed shots inside – part of a 9-rebounds effort – before finding the target on a third try. A possession or two later, he imitated Brandsgaard’s multiple scoring forays down the lane from the top of the key, using a hesitation dribble to get to the rim for a 31-26 Chillicothe lead.

Benton netted six of the next eight points to again close within one with just under a minute to go, but could not score again, while the Hornets tacked on four Pfaff free throws and two by Brandsgaard to finish with a 7-points margin.

With senior forward Peyton Forck, hurt when fouled hard while trying a layup at Kansas City: St. Pius X Tuesday, finding out the injury would take several weeks to heal, classmate William Perry ascended to the starting lineup Friday, but had to sit down with three fouls after only a few minutes.

With regular starting guard Mason Baxter also not on hand, due to illness, entering for the big man was senior guard Matt Anthony, a first-year varsity player rarely used this season, except in mopup duty, until the temporary suspensions led to him playing quite a few minutes at Hamilton Monday and St. Pius X the next night.

That exposure seemed to have let him get him feet under him, as far as the pace of full-bore varsity competition is concerned, because he delivered a solid, steady performance at Benton, never exiting over the last 28 or so minutes.

Going wire to wire in the game were Bradley Riley, Hunter Swift, Pfaff, and Brandsgaard, joining with Anthony to deliver a strong defensive showing that handcuffed the host Cardinals on a combined eight total points during the entirety of the second and third quarters.

Their defensive prowess, obviously aided at times by poor shooting by the hosts, allowed Chillicothe to rest and recuperate some at the offensive end while awaiting a chance to get a good shot.

As things worked out, there weren’t many open shots to be found, but that didn’t keep Brandsgaard and Pfaff at bay. Brandsgaard, in particular, scored time and again in traffic with powerful, slashing drives that either produced short-range buckets or free-throw shooting opportunities that also offered brief respites to CHS’ “iron five.” Brandsgaard finished with 12 foul shots attempted and nine made, along with 6-of-6 success on 2-points field-goal tries.

The 6’2”, long-armed Pfaff not only led the team in rebounds again to go with his scoring, but also blocked three shots.

Producing only 32 total points in 32 minutes, it wasn’t too surprising that Benton did not have a double-figures scorer. Chol Ater led his team with eight, but spent significant time on the bench with foul trouble and eventually fouled out with just under a minute to go when the Cardinals were increasingly desperate for scoring from any of the 10 players it utilized.