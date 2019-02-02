Chillicothe's mid-game 18-2 surge, including 15 consecutive points, gave it chance to win for second time in 18-plus hours, but Camdenton comes back for 58-53 home triumph Saturday (Feb. 2, 2019)

CAMDENTON, Mo. — Playing a second game in 18 hours and sixth game in nine days, with a diminished roster to boot, the Chillicothe (Mo.) HS basketball Hornets threatened to pull off an unlikely road win at midday Saturday before being thwarted.

Solid first-half defense against a trigger-happy, taller Camdenton Lakers team allowed the Hornets to withstand their own understandable, first-half shooting difficulties and trail only 21-15 at halftime in their “Laker Shootout” contest that tipped off just before noon on the heels of Friday night’s gutsy CHS win at St. Joseph: Benton.

Having hit a 3-pointer to close the second-period scoring, the Hornets used their intermission rest and some tweaks made by their coaches to rack up the first 12 points of the second half and flip their halftime deficit into a lead of the same size at 27-21.

However, Class 5 Camdenton (11-11) finally located its outside shooting eye during the last five minutes oif the third quarter, burying four 3-pointers – all by reserves – and netting 11 unanswered points of their own on its way to a58-53 triumph over the Class 3 Hornets (12-8).

The host Lakers never trailed in the opening half, moving ahead by double digits in about the first 10 minutes and owning a 21-12 advantage with about a minute remaining in the half.

However, the Hornets, who at least had sophomore guard Mason Baxter – often a starter, but absent due to illness the night before – back in uniform and available for some duty, received a trey from top scorer Westley Brandsgaard before the mid-game break arrived, then built on that coming out of the locker room.

Bransdsgaard quickly scored in the paint to begin the third stanza and Brad Riley found the target with a “3” from the corner to pare the Camdenton lead to one.

Following another successful Hornets defensive showing, the guests took their first lead, 22-21. via C.J. Pfaff’s driving layup with about 6:20 showing on the clock.

They didn’t stop there, either, blanking the Lakers at least twice more while Hunter Swift twice scored while being fouled on the ensuing possessions. Although he successfully completed the three-points play opportunity on only the second of those chances, those five points meant Chillicothe had scored 15 uncountered markers – and 18 of the last 20 points – to seize a 27-21 lead.

The bubble burst then, unfortunately for the determined visitors.

A Keegan Ford triple finally got Camdenton back in the scoring column, starting a 7-3 mini-run which made it a 1-possession game again.

Another basket-and-1 chance for the Hornets on Riley’s long drive to score came to fruition, pushing Chillicothe back ahead by five, but, with 1:30 to go in the third quarter, the tide was going out on the Hornets’ chances.

In those remaining 90 seconds, the Lakers netted three unanswered baskets – the first two treys by Drake Miller – to be back in front, 36-33, entering the fourth frame.

When Ford again rang the bell from beyond the arc about 20 seconds into the last segment, the Camdenton lead doubled and Chillicothe never again had the ball with a chance for a tie or lead, not that it surrendered.

After slipping behind by nine less than three minutes into the fourth period, the Hornets twice closed the gap to four and three times had the ball with an opportunity to get within a possession with more than a couple of minutes to go. However, two of those three possessions ended with a turnover and the third saw Chillicothe miss two free throws.

Although never saying “die,” including cutting an 8-points gap back to four with 35 seconds left, the Hornets’ last chance vanished when it did not rebound a missed Camdenton free throw, costing them a chance to get within three or less in the last half-minute.

Statistically, Brandsgaard led the way with a scoring-rebounding double-double. Hitting seven of 11 total shots from the field, he netted a game-high 20 points and ripped down 13 rebounds to pace Chillicothe. He also added a pair of steals and three assists.

Pfaff narrowly missed his own double-double, tallying 15 points and grabbing nine boards.

Also in twin figures in scoring was Riley, who popped in 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the floor.

Camdenton’s scoring was led by Ford and 6’5” junior Paxton DeLaurent with 11 points apiece, all of Ford's coming in the second half after Chillicothe took its 6-points lead. Each had three treys.