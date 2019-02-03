Feb. 1-2 weekend area high school basketball roundup

Meadville High School’s Eagles took another step toward the 2018-19 Tri-County Conference championship Friday with a home victory.

The Eagles (16-2, 5-0 conf.) soared to a 21-4 lead after one period, accounting for most of their margin of victory in a 63-40 win over Novinger.

On Saturday, the annual Carroll-Livingston Activity Association (CLAA) Tournament commenced with the two first-round games, which were claimed by the Breckenridge girls and Hardin-Central boys, each of which prevailed for only the second time this season.

Other area hoops winners during the weekend included the Southwest Livingston, Linn County, and Polo boys (twice) and Meadville, Hamilton: Penney, and Linn County girls.

Meadville vs. Novinger

MEADVILLE — The host Eagles’ fast start last Friday was more than sufficient to keep themselves on track for the league championship, although three steps remained to be taken, including a postponement make-up game at home against La Plata Monday night.

Three Meadville scorers were in double digits, topped by senior Dillon Seckington’s 19 points. He also led the team in rebounds with five and blocked three shots.

Dominik Gannan had 16 points and an Eagles-best three steals and Connor Fletcher tallied 10 markers. Each of them, as well as Seckington, struck twice from long range.

Jordan Schmitz also had a sharp game with a team-best six assists and eight points, hitting all three shots he tried from the field, pacing a 20-of-30 team performance inside the arc.

No details were received on the MHS Lady Eagles’ 47-17 Friday romp that lifted their records to 8-10 overall and 3-2 in the loop.

Meadville will visit Bucklin/Macon County R-4 Friday in TCC action.

Southwest Livingston vs. South Harrison

BETHANY — Wyatt Maddux accounted for almost half of Southwest Livingston’s scoring, tallying nine points in the decisive fourth period, as he double-doubled in the Class 1 Wildcats’ 44-37 triumph.

The game was tied at halftime and after three frames before the visitors hit 11 of 15 free throws while outscoring the Bulldogs 18-11 in the closing segment.

Maddux was a perfect six for six at the line in the last stanza and also buried a 3-pointer to finish with a game-high 20 points. He also yanked down 11 rebounds and made three steals.

Mack Anderson had a double-double of his own for SLHS, producing 14 points, 15 boards, blocking seven shots, and assisting on four baskets.

South Harrison’s boys did not have a scorer surpass single digits.

The tall hosts, with a 6’1” player and a couple at 5’10”, took the girls’ action 54-37 as Karsyn Bennett rang up 17 points and Milaynie May 11.

Matney Waters led the Lady Wildcats (2-15) with 13 points and also distributed five assists. Lily Webb provided 10 points, senior Meredith Oesch team highs of six assists and four steals, and Kailey Hulett had a SLHS-best five rebounds.

“I think we played them way better than the score indicates,” coach Julie Bothwell of Southwest Livingston assessed. “They only out-rebounded us by three, but unfortunately half of their total was offensive rebounds and they scored on several putbacks.”

Bothwell pointed out that her squad limited its turnovers to 15, “which is good for this young team.”

The Southwest squads begin play in the CLAA Tournament today, the girls at 4:30 p.m. against second-seeded Tina-Avalon and the second-seeded boys right after that against T-A, as well.

CLAA TOURNAMENT

TINA — Both No. 8 seeds repeated their regular-season wins over the No. 9 seeds in Saturday’s first-round contests in the CLAA Tournament.

Breckenridge’s Lady Bulldogs (2-12) earned at least two more games this week by overcoming a 19-9 halftime deficit with a 15-5 third quarter and then continuing on to “win” the last segment 15-12 for a 39-36 triumph.

Kylee Allred scored 15 of her game-high 16 points after halftime to lead the BHS comeback. Similarly, Jayde Keithley got going after intermission, tallying 10 of her 14 for the day in the last 16 minutes.

Importantly, all six Lady Bulldogs participated in the scoring with Jackie Adams adding four, Haley Lock and Amanda Whitt two apiece, and Megan Sayers one.

Keytesville (1-16) received 12 from Kinsey Wilhoit, but top player Dixie Dowell was held to six.

Breckenridge’s girls faced Norborne in a quarterfinal game last night.

Facing only a 4-man BHS group, Hardin-Central won the boys’ all-Bulldogs battle, 36-23, getting 12 players involved in the scoring despite the low overall points total. Kysor Hughes’ 10 points led the triumph as HCHS earned a crack at No. 1 seed Mendon: Northwestern tomorrow at 8:15 p.m.

Breckenridge’s boys (0-14) had the game’s top scorer in Jayden Lewis with 11. Josh Whitfield, Gaven Riddle, and Jose Torres evenly split 12 tallies between them.

HDC Tournament

GALT — The third-seeded Jamesport: Tri-County Lady Mustangs entered the tournament on a 9-games winning streak, but East Harrison (Cainsville/Ridgeway co-op) hit a shot just ahead of the final horn to upset them 50-48.

TCHS’ girls (13-5) thus had to play again last night, facing Gilman City/North Daviess (1-14) in the consolation semifinals. If they survived, they’d play in the consolation final Friday at 5 p.m.

Tri-County’s boys (2-16) lost to No. 1 seed and state-ranked Winston 64-16 to be sent to a Monday contest also. They faced East Harrison in that contest to try to stay alive for a Friday game.

Hamilton vs. Lathrop

LATHROP — Hamilton: Penney’s visiting Lady Hornets (13-5, 2-1 conf.) worked a bit extra, but made it worth it, posting a 56-51 overtime KCI Conference triumph over Lathrop. No details were received.

The Hornets (6-11, 1-3 conf.) surrendered 20 first-period points to fall behind by nine and never recovered, falling 75-59.

Blake Gordon’s 25 points powered the Mules, while Ryan Cook matched that for Hamilton.

Hamilton’s boys visited Cameron last night. Tonight, the girls and boys visit Mid-Buchanan for conference action.

Polo vs. St. Joseph Christian

ST. JOSEPH — Polo’s Panthers salvaged a split on the road with a 47-36 triumph Friday after St. Joseph Christian won the tight girls’ clash 48-45.

No details were reported or available.

Polo vs. Trenton

POLO — Making up a Jan. 15 postponement, Polo split for the second night in a row Saturday.

Undefeated Trenton coasted to the 60-22 victory as star guard Ainsley Tolson riddled the Lady Panthers (8-14, 1-7) for 13 first-quarter points on her way to 22.

Maci Moore added 13 markers for the winners, while Kelly Baldon had 11 of PHS’ 23.

No details were received on the Polo boys’ 50-34 win. That boosted the Panthers’ mark to 9-12 overall.

Polo goes to Concordia tonight.

Linn County vs. Bevier

PURDIN — Linn County swept Tri-County Conference home action from Bevier, 71-41 in the boys’ contest and 44-37 in the girls’.

LCHS’ Mustangs (12-5, 5-2 conf.) and Lady Mustangs (6-12, 2-5 conf.) hosted Milan in non-conference play last night before traveling to Green City for league action tonight.

Brunswick vs. New Franklin

BRUNSWICK — New Franklin spoiled Brunswick’s Homecoming Friday, capturing the girls’ game over the Lady Wildcats (6-12) 44-41 and the boys’ contest 57-45 to drop the Wildcats to 8-10 on the season.

The BHS boys met Keytesville in the quarterfinals of the CLAA Tournament and the girls took on Hardin-Central last night.

Keytesville vs. Brashear

BRASHEAR — The visiting Tigers (13-5) took the non-league clash 60-51 after the hosts cruised 58-14 in the girls’ matchup, dropping the Lady Tigers to 1-15.

Keytesville’s boys started their action in the CLAA Tournament last night, facing Brunswick. The KHS girls have the rest of this week off after dropping Saturday’s “play-in” game to Breckenridge.