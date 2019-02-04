Gain 22nd team victory of season with 47-27 triumph at Trenton Monday, despite losing six of 10 contested bouts

TRENTON, Mo. — Although they lost six of the 10 contested bouts, having a full lineup allowed the 2018-19 Chillicothe (Mo.) HS wrestling Hornets to complete their regular season with a 22nd dual-match win – their program’s second-most ever, 47-27 over the host Trenton Bulldogs.

In a match postponed, due to weather, on Jan. 22, Chillicothe tacked 24 free points onto 23 from three wins by fall and a technical-fall triumph to complete a 22-5 regular-season mark in dual matches on a winning note. Trenton’s half-dozen bout wins were evenly split between pins and regular decisions.

Only the 25-1 2015-16 CHS season produced more wins in Hornets mat annals than this campaign, although there have been a number of seasons with fewer total matches in which the winning percentage was higher than this year’s .815.

With the two sides knowing the Hornets had every weight class manned and Trenton would not have anyone take the mat at 113, 120, 152, or 195 pounds, Monday’s match began with the visitors effectively already ahead 24-0.

Thus, when three of the first four wrestled bouts were claimed by CHS on two falls (Colten Sewell at 132 and Lavery Jones at 138) and a tech-fall (Sheldon Rader at 106) and the loss by Gage Leamer at 126 pound was limited to a routine 7-2 decision, the Hornets were mathematically assured of the match triumph, owning a 41-3 lead with only six contested bouts to come.

While THS’ Bulldogs, who are a Class 1-size program, won the next five mat battles, the evening ended on a winning note for Chillicothe when Keegan Valdez, the team leader in bout wins, won by fall at 3:27 while holding a 2-0 lead in the 285-pounds bout.

Both Jones and Sewell were well ahead on points in their respective bouts when they closed them on mid-second-period pins.

Similarly, each of Trenton’s three wins by fall came with the Bulldog ahead by at least a few points on the scoreboard.

The match’s closest bout was at 145 pounds, in which Trenton’s Kaden Owen held on to edge Hornets senior Jake Chapman by the margin of one escape.

Chapman netted the bout’s first takedown, only to be reversed and put on his back long enough for a 3-points near-fall, leaving Owen owning a 5-2 lead after one period.

In the second two minutes, the Bulldog, starting from the bottom, escaped and then got his first takedown to build a seemingly-solid 8-2 lead. However, still in that middle stanza, the wrestlers traded reversals before Chapman flipped his THS foe a second time. This time, the Hornet followed up on being on top to get Owen to his back and rack up a 3-points near-fall of his own. When the whistle blew at the bout’s 4-minutes mark, Chapman was right back in it, having slashed the twice 6-points deficit to one.

Beginning the last segment in the “down” position, from which escaping Owen’s starting control would allow Chapman to tie the bout and getting another reversal would give him the lead, the Chillicothean was prevented from doing either. Instead, Owen was able to ride out the full two minutes without relinquishing control and, even without adding any offensive points to his slender margin, finished with that 10-9 triumph.

Now the focus shifts squarely to individual success with team prosperity desirable, but secondary.

Chillicothe begins the 2-tiers postseason this Friday night with opening matches in the Class 2 District 4 Tournament again hosted by Excelsior Springs. The tournament continues Saturday, determining by that evening, who will be moving on to state individually, as well as crowning a team champion, based on composite points individuals earn with their various bout results.

The CHS aim is to have a full 14-wrestlers roster of participants at district, which both enhances the potential for a large total number of state qualifiers (top-4 finish at district) and the possibility of contention for the team title.

While the Hornets had a full lineup at Trenton, several of their better grapplers – specifically lightweight Connor Keithley, and, in the upper weights, Isaac Washburn and Isaih Kille – were not in it. If they are available this weekend and others have the weight “flexibility” to shift up or down a weight class to accommodate them, that will mean a much-greater chance of Chillicothe seriously battling for a district team title.