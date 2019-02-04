Six Lady Hornets attempted to gain berth in first-ever Missouri state tournament for girls, but did not register any wins in district tournament Saturday (Feb. 2, 2019)

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — Missouri’s first-ever high school girls’ wrestling postseason began last Saturday. For six Chillicothe High School Lady Hornets, it also ended, completing CHS’ debut season of the sport.

With a couple dozen or so schools each gathering at four sites around the state, district tournaments to qualify three wrestlers per weight class to the inaugural 2018-19 girls’ wrestling state championships next week.

Chillicothe, which – at various times – had seven girls participate in the initial season of interscholastic competition, sent six of them to the District 4 tournament at Smithville, but none were able to post a bout victory.

Competing in the 103-pounds class was Abigail Clements, at 121 Karyna Ireland, at 136 Summer Drake, at 143 Jaden Murphey, at 152 Madisen Hays, and at 187 Jordan Hicks.

All except Ireland wrestled twice and were pinned in each bout. Ireland forfeited her would-be second bout, according to results listed online. Only Drake managed to get into the second period, dropping both of her bouts in the second.

Although a majority of their and their teammates’ victories during the season were by forfeit (opposing team had no one in their weight class), Clements and Drake technically registered winning records. Clements was 11-6 and Drake 8-7. Hicks went 7-11, M. Hays 6-13, Murphey 4-7, and Ireland 4-13.

Having competed earlier in the season, but not going to district was Kendall Hays.

Hicks, Clements, K. Hays, and Ireland are freshmen and the other three sophomores.