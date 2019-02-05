Freezing drizzle, possibility of more causes 1-day delay in second set of quarterfinal games and all semifinals. All six final-round games now to be Saturday with noon start

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

Ahhhh, it couldn't be a 2018-19 Missouri high school basketball tournament week in north/northwest Missouri without weather complications.

The presence already of some light, spotty freezing drizzle (by early afternoon Tuesday, Feb. 5) and the potential for more that could render roads surreptitiously treacherous prompted officials of the Carroll-Livingston Activity Association and host school Tina-Avalon to declare a postponement of tonight's would-be slate of quarterfinal-round games in the 2019 CLAA Tournament.

TAHS principal and director of athletics William Dow announced a bit before midafternoon that the scheduled Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday league tourney games have been set back one day.

That will mean the final four quarterfinal games now are set for Wednesday evening and both nights of semifinals action will occupy the Thursday (consolation-bracket) and Friday (championship-side) daily slots. The first game each of those days will tip off at 4:30 p.m.

The girls' third-place game and both consolation finals, originally planned for Friday, move to Saturday, beginning at 12 noon (girls' consolation final). Those will dove-tail with the three originally-slated Saturday contests at Tina-Avalon School.