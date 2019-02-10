Although not claiming any individual or team crowns at district this weekend, Hornets advance their second-most individuals in history to Feb. 14-16, 2019, state championships

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — A day which began with extremely-high team and individual hopes didn’t yield the zeniths of which the Chillicothe (Mo.) HS wrestling Hornets dreamed, the CHS program still emerged from this weekend’s state-tournament-qualifying Class 2 District 4 Tournament with outstanding outcomes.

The team standings leader after Friday’s first few rounds of competition and with 11 of its 14 entrants beginning Saturday merely one victory away from state qualification, Chillicothe “settled” for advancing 10 team members – the program’s second-most ever – to this coming week’s 2018-19 state championships at Columbia.

Representing CHS at state, starting next Thursday – assuming the weather cooperates, will be seniors Matt Callen, Lavery Jones, and Keegan Valdez, juniors Dawson Wheeler, Colten Sewell, and Isaih Kille, sophomores Donald McCracken, Sheldon Rader, and Connor Keithley, and freshman Aidan Zimmerman.

None of those 10 managed to emerge as a district champion – third-time state qualifiers Sewell (132 pounds) and Valdez (285), second-timer Keithley (120), and inaugural advancer Callen (220) all settled for second places in their respective weights, but Chillicothe did have a quartet – Jones at 138, Wheeler at 152, Kille at 195, and McCracken at 182 – finish the tourney on a winning note by claiming their third-place bouts.

Rader and Zimmerman each finished fourth, snaring the district’s final individual state-qualifying slots.

Of Chillicothe’s four competitors – Jake Chapman, Kaleb Mullikin, Nick Heldenbrand, and Gage Leamer – denied the chance to compete at state this year, three are underclassmen – two of them freshmen. Only for Chapman, who had a strong start to the tourney with first-round win Friday before physically being knocked out a half-minute into his next bout, was this his “last time to the post,” in horse racing parlance.

While Chapman had the physically most-painful ouster, Mullikin, who provided the team with one of its biggest bout wins of the tournament with a comeback victory over a Cameron opponent Friday night, had the toughest, emotionally. The junior was ahead on points in the last 30 seconds of his “bubble” bout – the one which meant qualifying or not for state – when he suffereed a loss by fall with under 20 seconds remaining.

Team-wise, Chillicothe faded to a tie for third place Saturday, posting a final points total of 160, the same at St. Joseph: Benton.

Cameron, this season’s Midland Empire Conference champion, also claimed the district crown with 193 points. Host Excelsior Springs was second with 177.

The 2018-19 Missouri State High School Activities Association Wrestling Championships for Chillicothe will begin at 10 a.m. next Thursday at Mizzou Arena on the campus of the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Based on their season-long and district performances, multiple Hornets enter state with legitimate potential to finish the tourney on the medals podium as one of the top-6 finishers.

The only time CHS has sent more than this year’s 10 competitors to the wreatling state tourney was two years ago when it qualified 11.

Further details on Chillicothe’s district-tournament performance will be added to this story and included in our Tuesday print edition.