Junior (39-4) will take on Bolivar opponent (39-17) with second state medal of his career within reach. Injury to prevent CHS' Matt Callen from trying to earn state medal tonight, Hornets head coach reports

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A 2019 Class 2 state tournament which produced odd twists for a Chillicothe (Mo.) HS senior, leaving him to finish just short of a state medal, now effectively has only one of 10 original CHS entries still in pursuit of a top-6 finish and a medal.

That “last man standing” is junior 132-pounder Colten Sewell, a 2017 medal-winner at 106 pounds who tonight (Friday, Feb.15) will go against junior Riley Hawk (39-17) of Bolivar in a bout which will cinch for its winner a state medal and end the season of its loser.

Sewell (39-4), who began Friday with an early-morning, championship-quarterfinals, 6-1 loss to defending state champion Jay Strausbaugh of Logan-Rogersville, advanced to the “bubble” round at around midday by decisioning Ronald Watson of St. Charles: West 12-6 in the second round of consolation “wrestlebacks.”

CHS head coach Chad Smith, chatting briefly on the phone with the C-T between Friday’s morning and evening sessions at Mizzou Arena, said he very much considers Sewell’s challenge “a winnable match.”

Hawk, who – like Sewell – won in the first round, then lost in the championship quarterfinals earlier Friday, gained an 8-1 decision win in his second-round “wrestleback” to become Sewell’s Friday night foe.

Should Sewell prevail tonight, he’ll be assured of placing no worse than sixth. If he were to win his “wrestleback” semifinal tomorrow morning, he’d go for third or fourth place in the Saturday midday medal bouts; a loss Saturday morning would mean going into the fifth/sixth-place bout at midday tomorrow.

The junior carries the Chillicothe “flag” forward alone, even though, technically, a second Hornet had qualified for Saturday evening’s third round of “wrestlebacks.”

In Friday’s second round of consolation competition, Hornets senior Matt Callen was battling Colton Gillespie (44-4) of Kirksville when, according to Smith, a move by the KHS Tiger was deemed to be illegal. Because the tactic left the Chillicothean injured and unable to continue the bout, it technically became a flagrant foul, the CHS coach reported, and thus led to Gillespie being disqualified and Callen advancing as the winner.

That 35th triumph in 45 bouts for the Hornet, however, will be his last, though, Smith informed the C-T at mid-afternoon. While Callen was improved from his injury, the coach said medical personnel had recommended he not attempt to continue competing in the tourney and he and his assistant coaches had opted to heed that counsel.

As a result, while technically only one win from the state medals stand in his first and only appearance at state, Callen, who is weighing several opportunities to continue wrestling on the small-college level, will injury-default his would-be rematch with Louis Moten of Kansas City: Lincoln College Preparatory Academy Friday evening. Moten and Callen had battled to the wire in last weekend’s Class 2 District 4 Tournament title bout before the Lincoln Prep 10th grader barely held on for a 3-2 triumph.

That default will be the last of three unusual chapters for Callen in the tourney.

On Thursday, he dropped his opening bout by a 5-1 decision.

Normally that would have led to him wrestling again later that day on the consolation side of the overall bracket. However, apparently one of the state’s four district tournaments the prior weekend had had only three entrants in that 220-pounds weight division, leaving only 15 competitors qualified for state. That left a bye on one line of the 16-entries bracket and it happened to be in the same quadrant of the bracket to which Callen was assigned. That meant automatic advance to the second “wrestleback” round for the Hornet.

Thus, technically involved in four rounds of the tournament, Callen was involved in only one bout that actually played out to a normal finish.

He joined teammates Lavery Jones and Connor Keithley as CHS Hornets ousted from the state tournament on its second day.

Late Friday morning, Keithley (25-7) was pinned by Gabriel Brandenburg (36-9) of Logan-Rogersville at 3:25 of their second-round “wrestleback” bout. That eliminated the young Chillicothean after three bouts.

Earlier and later, Jones had decsion defeats that sent him packing.

Prior to Keithley’s bout, Jones – himself recipient of a gift win Thursday when his would-be first-round foe failed to make the 138-pounds weight limit and forfeited to the Chillicothean – took on Blake Schmidt (36-9) of Southern Boone County in the championship quarterfinals. Despite putting up a good battle, the Hornets senior was knocked into the consolation bracket by an 8-4 defeat.

Jones, shortly after Keithley was sent packing, then finished his senior year 38-11 with a 12-5 loss at the hands of Luca Tornatore (20-12) of Kirksville.

By virtue of Thursday’s forfeit victory at state, Jones completed his CHS career with 118 wins, one more than 2007 lightweight state champion Bobby Crabtree. That has him sixth all-time on the Hornets’ wins list, 15 back of fifth-place Dean Adkins III and an even 50 behind all-time leader and former teammate Aaron Baker’s 168.

Sewell’s current career total of 111 now has him eighth in Chillicothe’s mat annals with another season of eligibility awaiting next winter.