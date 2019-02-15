Southwest Livingston Wildcats and Mendon: Northwestern Eagles joined Meadville boys as having raeched this weather-plagued season's equivalent of 20 regular-season victories by notching wins No. 18 Feb. 14

With repetitive inclement weather in January and February causing most teams to lose out on playing at least a game or two or more – for some, perhaps as many as six, due to tournament cancellations, 20-wins regular seasons will be a rarity in north Missouri, compared to most years.

Given the revised paradigm, two Carroll-Livingston Activity Association (CLAA) boys achieved what might be the 2018-19 equivalent of 20 wins in the regular season Thursday night when the picked up their 18th victories.

Southwest Livingston’s Wildcats and Mendon: Northwestern’s Eagles each ascended to that height, SLHS’ boys by capturing a league make-up game at Hale 69-35 and the Northwestern guys with a 90-62 pounding of visiting North Shelby. NHS’ Eagles have only one loss – to 19-3 Meadville in the semifinals of their own late November tournament – and Southwest Livingston is 18-2 with losses to Northwestern and 22-0 Winston.

Rounding up Thursday’s area action:

Southwest Livingston vs. Hale-Bosworth

HALE, Mo. — The host Lady Cardinals (14-6, 6-2 conf.) clinched a tie for second place in the CLAA’s final regular-season standings (with Hardin-Central and Tina-Avalon) when they transformed a 33-22 halftime lead over the Lady Wildcats to a 51-30 advantage after three quarters.

Hale-Bosworth’s well-distributed offense was paced in scoring by Marissa Yeomans’ 16 points, one more than Kortney Nelson provided off the bench. Nelson netted three treys. Posting 11 points was Bailey Stephens with Kaitlynn Heussner added nine.

Southwest Livingston’s girls (3-17, 2-6 conf.) had 15 points, six rebounds, and three assists from Matney Waters, 11 rebounds, eight points, and three assists from Makenna Campbell, and seven points, five assists, and four steals from Lily Webb.

SLHS’ Wildcats (18-2, 7-1 conf.), the CLAA’s boys’ runnerup to Northwestern, rolled with a pair of 20-points scorers as they took a 69-35 decision.

While Wyatt Maddux was pumping in a game-high 25, Chase Neptune was producing a career-high 20 – 14 of them in the last quarter. Mack Anderson “settled” for 17.

Hale-Bosworth’s Cardinals (11-9, 5-3 conf.) received 15 markers from Jaeden Sears and 11 by Colton Harris.

While Hale-Bosworth participates in the Class 1 District 11 Tournament at Tina-Avalon this week, Southwest Livingston is due to commence action in the Class 1 District 13 tourney at Braymer Saturday, weather permitting. The second-seeded (behind Winston) Wildcats are to take on Hardin-Central at 4 p.m. with the girls to follow immediately against Norborne.

Meadville vs. Grundy County R-5

GALT, Mo. — Meadville’s boys, who reached the 18-wins level Wednesday with a make-up Tri-County Conference win over Bucklin/Macon County R-4, handled Grundy County R-5 69-53 on the road Thursday to – briefly – give themselves a chance to be one of those few 20-wins teams this regular season. However, Friday night’s rescheduled make-up game at Northwestern was snowed out, thwarting them one last time.

Against Grundy County, MHS’ Eagles jumped a 30-21 halftime lead up to 51-28 after three before coasting to the wire.

Sophomore Conner Fletcher led the victory with 23 points, including 3-of-7 3-points shooting, 4-of-5 free-throw work, and three steals. Senior Dillon Seckington added overall contributions of 17 points, six rebounds, four steals, and three assists and junior Dominik Gannan netted 12 points and a team-best seven boards. Senior Jordan Schmitz snared six caroms and had a couple of assists, too.

As a team, the Eagles were 24 of 43 from 2-points distance, but sank only four of 24 tries from beyond the arc.

Meadville’s girls got back to .500 (11-11) for the first time since the first week of January with a 53-49 triumph Thursday. No details on their win at Galt were reported or available

Meadville plays in the Class 1 District 11 Tournament hosted by Tina-Avalon this week. The Eagles, seeded first, are to take on either Bucklin/Macon County R-4 or Tina-Avalon Monday at 4:30 p.m. and the Lady Eagles Slater in a Tuesday 7 p.m. contest.

Mendon: Northwestern vs. North Shelby

MENDON, Mo. — Jaden Humphrey zipped to 37 points, hitting 11 free throws in 12 attempts to go with 13 2-points baskets, as the host Eagles (18-1) sent the Raiders on their long, long way back home to Shelbyville with a 90-62 defeat.

With his team ahead only 58-50 after three periods, Humphrey shredded the Raiders for six buckets and six free throws in the remaining eight minutes.

Wade Adams added 20 points, Hunter Stockwell 16, and Ryan Fisher 13 for the Northwestern, which got 85 of its 90 points from its five starters.

The Lady Eagles finished their regular season 11-8 with a high-scoring, 70-62 non-conference victory.

Georganne Zahner led the Mendon girls with 19 points, one more than Kelsie Speichinger. Halie Smith, the team’s only remaining reserve with some freshmen’s 23 weeks of eligibility now expired after having played junior-high ball late last fall, popped in 11, Gracie Smith netted 10, and Gabbi Johnson hit for nine.

Northwestern’s girls trailed 55-52 going to the fourth stanza, but dominated it 18-7 with Zahner and Speichinger netting seven points apiece – all of Speichinger’s from the free-throw stripe.

Northwestern also is in the Class 1 District 11 tourney at Tina-Avalon next week, its boys seeded second to Meadville.

The Eagles’ first game will be Monday at 5:45 p.m. against Hale-Bosworth. The Lady Eagles will go against Hale-Bosworth Tuesday at 8:15 p.m.

Tina-Avalon vs. Linn County

TINA, Mo. — Tina-Avalon’s girls (14-4) sent their two senior starters, Hannah Colliver and Khloey Forst, out in style with a 45-18 victory over Linn County Thursday night.

They finished the the first quarter on a 12-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer by Forst to lead 16-2 after one and went from there.

Forst beat the buzzer again at the end of the second stanza, sinking a trey from near midcourt for a 31-9 margin, according to Dana Hansen, T-A coach.

The Lady Dragons were led in scoring by sophomore Samantha Rounkles with 16 points. Colliver tacked on 13. Linn County was led in scoring by Jenna Hoerrmann with 11, but no one else had more than three.

The boys’ contest went to the visiting Mustangs 95-38. No details were received or available.

LCHS’ boys improved to 14-7 and the Dragons dropped to 3-16.

The Lady Dragons await the winner of Saturday's District 11 game between Bucklin-Macon County and Keytesville to determine who they will play in the quarterfinals Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

T-A’s boys are to go against Bucklin/Macon County R-4 Saturday at 11 a.m. in one of the 9-teams tournament’s two first-round games. A win would send the Tina-Avalon boys against top seed Meadville Monday at 4:30 p.m.; a loss Saturday would end their season.

Hamilton: Penney at North Platte

DEARBORN, Mo. — Michael Roberts, Hamilton senior guard, hit the game-winner from long range at the horn in the first overtime to give Penney’s Hornets (9-12, 3-4 conf.) a 62-59 KCI Conference home victory Thursday. It was his fourth trey of the game.

Hamilton’s girls (16-6, 5-2 conf.) led by multiple possessions much of the way in their 51-41 triumph.

The Hamilton boys trailed by six at halftime, but were within a point going to the fourth period before regulation time finished with a 53-53 deadlock.

In OT, Cale Whitt had five of his 16 total tallies to help set the stage for Roberts’ heroics. Roberts’ winner left him with 16 markers, too, but team scoring honors belonged to Ryan Cook, who had 20 – half of them in the fourth quarter.

North Platte’s boys were led by Caine Huffman’s 18 points.

Hamilton junior Nora Ford poured in 27 tallies to account for over half of the team’s total. Her fast start – two treys and 10 points in the opening stanza – led the Lady Hornets to a 14-4 cushion after one, a lead they precisely protected over the last 24 minutes.

Somers Finch added 10 points to the winning cause. No North Platte scorer reached twin numerals.

Hamilton’s third-seeded girls start the Class 2 District 16 Tournament at Willow Brook (Mid Buchanan HS) Monday at 8:15 p.m., squaring off with East Buchanan. Its boys, the No. 4 seeds, debut in the tourney Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. against St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond.

Braymer vs. Polo

POLO, Mo. — The neighbors and friendly rivals had a thrilling girls’ game which the visiting Lady ’Cats of Braymer took 38-37. Braymer (8-14) had led the Lady Panthers (9-16) by four points after each of the first three quarters.

Pacing th BHS victory were Kennedy Stone and Jasmine Taylor with 11 points each. Hallie Russell added seven. Polo’s girls had the game’s top points producer in Taylor Wagner with 12.

The boys’ contest went to PHS’ Panthers (11-13) by a 47-32 margin. No details were reported or available.

Braymer’s boys dropped to 7-15 heading into the Class 1 District 13 Tournament they’ll host. The Bobcats, seeded fourth, are to begin that Saturday at 11 a.m., facing Orrick.

The BHS girls take on Orrick Saturday, as well, right after the boys’ game.

Polo goes into the Class 2 District 15 Tournament at Dearborn (North Platte HS) as the girls’ No. 5 seed and boys’ No. 6.

The Lady Panthers are to face Cleveland: Midway from Cass County Monday at 6:15 p.m. The Panthers will tangle with West Platte Tuesday night at 8:15.