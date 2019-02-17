As the overwhelming favorite to take home the 121-pound title, Hickman junior Belle Harrell walked into Mizzou Arena on Saturday trying to make history.

Truth be told, that’s what she’s been doing for a while now.

She’s already wrestled at the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships against male competition and has an unblemished record this season against females.

Saturday was the cherry on top of a nearly flawless campaign.

Harrell defeated close friend and Waynesville’s Justice Seely 11-2 Saturday afternoon during the last session of this year’s tournament to not only win a state championship but become the first Columbia female to win a high school state wrestling title.

Harrell finishes the season with a 22-0 record.

“It kind of hit me today that I was in the finals,” Harrell said. “I think that’s so cool and it really made me kind of happy.”

Harrell had wrestled Seely several times before, including a 6-4 victory in the Wonder Woman Tournament semifinals.

In participating in many of the same meets around the country, the duo may know each other off the mat better than when they’re wearing headgear.

Harrell said she briefly talked to Seely before their match, shook hands and hugged. When they emerged from out of the Mizzou Arena tunnel, it was all business.

“She’s such a good friend, I cry after I wrestle her every time,” Harrell said. “I’ve been trying to work on wrestling my friends the same as I wrestle everyone else. I think I went out there and did that today. I’m honestly so proud of myself for even doing that.”

Harrell is the second Kewpie in as many seasons to win a state championship. Current Missouri wrestler Jeremiah Kent did so last year.

“Words can’t explain when you get to watch a kid win a state title. ... It’s [an] amazing feeling as a coach, but the amazing feeling is for the kid,” Hickman head coach Dan Pieper said. “It’s about them, they’ve done all the hard work, they’ve put the work in during the summertime, they’ve put the work in during the year.”

Harrell’s match wasn’t a breeze by any stretch, however. Early in the first period, Seely took her to the mat and scored two points.

That may have woken Harrell up as she then scored 11 unanswered points on the center mat.

Although Harrell was new to Hickman this season, her years of training have paid off with a spot in the MSHSAA record books.

Harrell added that she won’t take much time off before working toward her title defense. She starts the freestyle season in about three weeks.

That could be why Harrell didn’t jump up and down or freak out after the final whistle. She’s a veteran and didn’t let a huge moment get the best of her.

“There wasn’t a whole lot of emotion. I think it was more of a relief that it was over — that she got to her goal that she set for herself at the beginning of the year,” Pieper said.

>> TRAVIS CONTINUES TOLTON STREAK: Tolton sophomore Teague Travis left no doubt.

Wrestling against Polo’s Wyatt Segar for the Class 1 132-pound championship, Travis won via technical fall 18-3 to win his second straight state championship.

Travis’ win continues the Trailblazers’ streak of having a state wrestling champion in each year of its existence. The program has 14 individual state titles overall.

“It feels good. It’s just kind of what we do at Tolton — win state titles,” Travis said.

About three weeks ago, Travis got his cast off after suffering a broken ankle. In short order, he dominated his way through stout competition.

“As soon as it happened, I didn’t think it was going to happen. I didn’t think it was going to happen three weeks out,” Travis said about winning a state championship this season. ... “I was just working out twice a day, trying to get back in shape.”

Travis nearly pinned Segar late in the first period with a double-underhook maneuver where he spent the last 30 seconds of the round with his shoulders almost square to the mat. Travis got three points for the exchange.

“I try to remind him that somebody’s going to try throwing you the big move and they’re going to have all the energy of their hopes and dreams behind it,” Tolton head coach James Williamson said about his approach to Travis’ championship match.

And yet, the Trailblazers sophomore looked calm and collected on the mat. Williamson foresaw this occasion once doctors cleared Travis to compete.

“There was only a fear that his ankle wouldn’t heal up,” Williamson said. “But I saw him doing sprints and firing his feet fast and his muscles are working and he feels fine.

“I really wasn't that nervous. He didn’t ever indicate that there was pain either so we’re real positive about the situation.”

Travis will now go back into training to get back in peak condition and try to make the world Cadet team and wrestle in a tournament in Bulgaria.

Tolton couldn’t double up on state champions, however, as senior Montgomery Mills fell behind early in his Class 1 195-pound championship match against Knob Noster’s Steve Elwell and lost 12-2.

Before the match, Mills was singing along to Guns N’ Roses song “Welcome To The Jungle” while being introduced and his demeanor changed as soon as the house lights came back on at Mizzou Arena.

Unluckily for Mills, he couldn’t dethrone Elwell — who finished with a season record of 52-1. But Mills improved upon his junior season, when he was unable to place at state.

“I knew he was going to come at me,” Mills said about his match with Elwell. “He’s quite a strong boy. He basically gained 30 pounds of muscle over last year, so that’s pretty darn strong. He knows I’m awful on my feet and he knows if he just keeps hacking at my arm and keeping it down, that there’s not much I can do to really remedy that.”

As much as Mills tried to catch Elwell’s attacks, he couldn’t stop the onslaught and couldn’t shake anyone’s hand in the tunnel after the match.

Still, Mills enjoyed his state tournament experience as he came in the No. 3 wrestler in his division and finished runner-up.

Tolton’s Wyatt Cooley won two matches Saturday to earn third place in Class 1’s 126-pound division. Trailblazer heavyweight Monroe Mills also got third place after pinning two opponents in the final day of competition.

>> BOONE COUNTY CHAMPIONS: Hallsville junior Andrew Huddleston and Centralia junior Trevor Bodine rounded out the state wrestling champions from the host county.

Bodine pinned Lutheran St. Charles’ Anthony Heard in the 195-pound Class 2 final, while Huddleston defeated Whitfield’s Wade Raeman 4-2 in the Class 1 138-pound championship.

Huddleston’s victory also makes him the first state wrestling champion from Hallsville. He gave credit to former Indian teammate Luke West — who Huddleston said "beat me up every day" and helped get him to state.

“It’s a lot of emotion, just kind of crazy in my head,” Huddleston said after his victory. “One minute I’ll be super happy and the next I’ll be super pumped and don’t know what to think right now.”

Bodine said he got plenty of rest before his match in order to keep his energy up. He added that he’s going to try and take everything he learned this year and apply it next season so he can become a two-time state champion.

“It is awesome. It’s probably one of the best feelings ever,” Bodine said. “It’s my eighth year, and I’ve gotten close to it. This is the most exciting thing ever.”

Other Boone County results saw Centralia’s Grafton Littrell finish in fifth place in Class 2’s 150-pound division. Southern Boone’s Blake Schmidt finished in sixth place in Class 2’s 138-pound class.

Around Mid-Missouri, Mexico’s Dillon Nichols won a second straight state title, finishing his season undefeated with a Class 2 145-pound championship victory over Bolivar’s Austin Coons. Boonville’s Brant Whitaker won the 152-pound title in Class 2 by defeating Buffalo’s Ethan Smith.

>> FUTURE TIGER WINS TITLE: Neosho’s Braxton Barnes was the only Missouri wrestling signee to compete at the championships.

After winning in the first round by fall, Barnes had two close victories. He left nothing to chance in the finals and won 13-2 over Liberty Wentzville’s Christian Zeik.

“It’s just a great opportunity to come up here,” Barnes said. ... “Being up here in prior years, it feels awesome to be able to do that in front of my future teammates and my future coaches and secure the title for my hometown — get that last one as a senior.

“I know I’m not a huge five-star recruit, but the way they make me feel, man it’s awesome. A couple years in that room, who knows where I’ll be ... everyone up there, they’re going to make me a great wrestler and hopefully get the best out of me.”

