COLUMBIA, Mo — When his championship match was over Saturday, Blue Springs 120-pounder Korbin Shepherd had his hand raised and took off his headgear, looking frustrated.

He dipped his head and walked to head coach Bobbe Lowe and gave him a quick handshake. He then grabbed his backpack and bolted off the mat and toward the tunnel.

“Hey Korbin!” Lowe shouted to Shepherd before giving his sophomore a hug to interrupt his walk off the Mizzou Arena floor.

It was an anticlimactic end to a first Class 4 state title for Shepherd, who won by injury default over Staley’s Khyler Brewer after being up 5-2 in the first period during the Missouri State High School Wrestling Championships.

Brewer scored the first takedown before Shepherd got a reversal and a near fall. While Brewer was trying to escape and got to his feet, Shepherd managed to barely keep a hold of his left foot and took him down again. After about 5 seconds, the referee stopped the match because Brewer stopped wrestling.

He was evaluated for a concussion and the trainers determined he couldn’t continue, giving Shepherd the win.

“I hope everything is all right with him, that’s not the way I wanted it to go,” said Shepherd, who finished second at 106 pounds last season. “It’s a match I wanted to win toward the end. But, I mean, I’ll take it. I met the goal I set all season.”

Lowe said he thought it was going to be a close match until the injury.

“Both of those kids … it looked like they were going to have a good show there,” Lowe said. “Not 100 percent sure what happened but sometimes weird things happen. Korbin did a great job of continuing to wrestle through it.

“I know Korbin didn’t want to win that way and Khyler didn’t want to lose that way. They are both competitors. I am sure both of them will remember it for the rest of their lives. But hey, Korbin is a state champ.”

Shepherd said there were nights he couldn’t sleep when he thought about his loss to Liberty’s Jeremiah Reno in the 106-pound title bout last season. This year, he finally achieved his dream of becoming a state champion.

Going into the title bout, Shepherd had a 1-1 record against Brewer, and was eager to take the rubber match.

“I am going to go celebrate and take it all in,” Shepherd said. “That’s not the way I wanted to win. But a state champ is a state champ.”

Sophomore Cayden Dotson (106) was the Wildcats’ other state medalist as he took fourth. He defeated Jackson’s Riley Wiseman 3-1 in the consolation semifinals before dropping a 4-3 decision to DeSmet’s Colton King in the third-place bout. Those two helped the Wildcats finish 12th as a team with 42 points.

Truman’s Chase Schroeder (195) made a bit of history as he become the school’s first state medalist in 10 years. He took sixth place despite battling a knee injury the entire tournament.

The injury forced him to forfeit his first-round bout, putting him in the consolation bracket. He rattled off three victories by pin to clinch at least sixth place. He then lost 10-1 to Parkway South’s Tyler Osby in the consolation semifinals before falling to North Kansas City’s Xavier Doolin in the fifth-place match.

“It feels great, but I felt like I should have done better,” Schroeder said of the all-state honor. “I knew it was going to be tough, especially with the knee injury.”

Senior AJ Sanchez (145) was Fort Osage’s lone boys representative to earn all-state honors as he took sixth. He fell 1-0 to Park Hill’s Weston DiBlasi in the consolation semifinals and then lost to Jackson’s Garner Horman 5-0 in the fifth-place match.

“It wasn’t my ultimate goal, but I will definitely take it,” said Sanchez, who earned his first state medal. “I had some matches that could have gone either way. I wrestled some pretty tough kids. I felt good about the tournament.”

Lee’s Summit North’s Adrian Castaneda (160) ended his career with his first all-state honor, finishing fourth. He defeated Liberty’s Wentric Williams III 3-1 in the consolation semifinals before falling to Francis Howell Central’s Jonathan Floyd 10-3 in the third-place match.

The Broncos finished 20th as a team with 34.5 points. Fort Osage was 27th (16) and Truman tied for 30th (12). Christian Brothers College won with 141.5 points.

Girls

Fort Osage’s Tess Kinne (136) became the area’s first all-state medalist when she took fourth in the first girls state tournament.

She defeated Nevada’s Lotus Van Dyk 7-3 in the consolation semifinals to clinch all-state honors. Kinne then lost by pin to St. James’ Heather Pankey in the third-place match.

“I never thought this would happen in my time,” Kinne said of the girls tournament. “But I am really happy that it did. I suffered my first losses and it showed that there’s better people out there. I want to come back next season stronger.”

Fort Osage finished 35th with 14 points in the girls division. Lebanon won with 87 points. Truman was 41st with 11 points behind Ava Miller, who lost in the consolation semifinals Saturday to narrowly miss an all-state honor. She was pinned in the second period by Lebanon’s Talora Frisbee.