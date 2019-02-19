No. 4 Kentucky (21-4, 10-2) vs. Missouri (12-12, 3-9)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. Central.

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Kentucky looks to give Missouri its fifth straight loss to ranked opponents. Missouri's last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies 62-58 on Feb. 13, 2018. Kentucky beat Tennessee by 17 at home in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Missouri's Jordan Geist has averaged 14.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while Jeremiah Tilmon has put up 10.4 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Wildcats, PJ Washington has averaged 14.8 points and eight rebounds while Keldon Johnson has put up 14.2 points and 5.2 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Wildcats have given up only 62.1 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 68.9 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

POTENT PJ: Washington has connected on 43.4 percent of the 53 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 7 over the last three games. He's also converted 68.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Missouri is 11-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 67 or fewer points, and 1-12 when opponents exceed 67 points. Kentucky is 17-0 when holding opponents to 72 points or fewer, and 4-4 on the year when teams score any more than 72.

STREAK SCORING: Kentucky has won its last five road games, scoring 74.8 points, while allowing 60.4 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Kentucky is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38.4 percent. The Wildcats have averaged 12.5 offensive boards per game and 14.6 per game over their last five games.

