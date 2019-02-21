Both the Cairo and Westran varsity boys basketball teams won their respective first round games of Wednesday the MSHSAA Class 2 District 7 tournament being held this week at Sturgeon High School, and as a result will square off against one another in Friday's semifinal.

In other action Wednesday, the Madison girls team had their 2018-19 season come to a close when they lost their semifinal contest at the Class 1 District 10 tournament taking place at Community R-VI School of Laddonia.

Cairo & Westran

The Bearcats scorched the nets Wednesday when second seed Cairo ran past Calvary Lutheran of Jefferson winning 80-47 in first round boys play of the Class 2 District 7 tournament held at Sturgeon.

Senior Alex Zike led the way with 18 points. Jacob Davis dumped in 17, Gage Wilson muscled in 16 points and another 10 was scored by Issac Brockman.

“Our boys did a really nice job after almost a week off, and some weather related delays in the tournament,” said Cairo boys coach Nic Zenker. “Our energy was high from the opening tip, and we did a really nice job of getting out in transition.”

Cairo (17-7) competes against its Randolph County neighbor Westran of Huntsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The 6 p.m. boys semifinal that night has top seed Sturgeon playing Harrisburg. District championship game has a 1 p.m. tip off Saturday.

Westran Hornets punched their ticket to the semifinals by defeating New Bloomfield 58-47 in their Class 2 District 7 opener.

Karter Koenig and Trey Burton both netted 18 points and David Dale added 13 for Westran (14-10). Ben Miller and Caleb Nagel rounded out the scoring with seven and two points respectively.

The Hornets outscored New Bloomfield 19 to 6 in the second quarter to take a 26-15 command at the break, and led 40-27 when the fourth period began.

“The Martin kid from New Bloomfield is one of the better players we competed against all year. We did a good job containing him in the first half, but in the second half he got a few more open shots than we would have liked,” said Westran coach Chris Sander. “New Bloomfield was a good game for us in this first round of districts. I was proud of how our kids played and pulled out this win.”

Martin put away four threes and went 10 for 13 at the free throw line to score 28 points for New Bloomfield and Payne added 10 points.

Both teams reached the free throw line frequently. Westran went 16 for 31, and the Wildcats made 19 of 26 free throws.

Madison Girls

The lady Panthers of Madison had their season come to a close Wednesday when they suffered a 59-44 loss to Canton in a girls semifinal game of the Class 1 District 10 tournament played in Laddonia.

Charity Morris had 12 points and Lexi Wolfe nine for the Madison girls (16-10). Rylee Thomas added eight and Annika Salmons seven points.