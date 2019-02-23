The Missouri baseball team fell 8-6 to Rhode Island on Friday night at City of Palms Park in Fort Myers, Florida.

Missouri led 5-2 through five innings, but Rhode Island proceeded to score six unanswered runs en route to the win.

The Tigers mustered a tally in the eighth but couldn’t close the gap any further.

Missouri (2-4) is scheduled to play Rhode Island again at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Missouri swim & dive earns gold in relay

The Missouri swimming and diving team claimed its first-ever men’s conference relay title as the Tigers won the 400 medley relay in a Southeastern Conference meet-record time (3:03.37) on Friday in Athens, Georgia.

The Missouri men sit at 860.5 points overall, only 7.5 out of first with one day of competition left.

The women are seventh with 503.5 points.

MU track & field scores in five events

The Missouri track & field team scored in five events on the first day of competition at the SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships on Friday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Missouri’s women’s distance medley relay team posted the highest mark of the day with a third-place finish, while freshman Roberto Vilches finished fifth in the high jump for the men.

The Tigers had a pair of scorers in the women’s shot put, as redshirt sophomore Sophia Rivera and redshirt senior Gabi Jacobs finished fifth and seventh, respectively. Freshman Suenomi Norinh also scored for MU, as she finished eighth in the pentathlon.