Cairo's quest to make a repeat trip to the MSHSAA Class 2 girls state championships ended Saturday, about 10 miles south of their Northeast R-IV School gym.

The afternoon matinee proved to be a strong defensive front executed by each school and it took an extra period to decide a victor in this state quarterfinal held at Moberly Area Community College and before an estimated attendance of 1,700 persons.

Tied at 34 by the end of regulation, Cairo girls would only make 2 of 6 free throws in overtime while Clopton Hawks made good on 6 of 8 and was aided by a conventional 3-point play executed by Megan Harrelson to pull away and win 42-36.

Clopton (27-3) qualifies for the 2019 MSHSAA Class 2 Girls Basketball Championships being held March 8-9 on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield. The Hawks will meet No. 1 state-ranked Thayer (27-3) in the 6:20 p.m. semifinal Friday, while the other semifinal pits Hartville (27-4) against Mid-Buchanan (25-5) at 8:10 p.m.

Cairo, last season's fourth place finisher at state, wrapped up its 2018-19 campaign with a 23-5 record, co-champions of the Central Activities Conference with Community R-VI of Laddonia, and earned a District 7 title and a state sectional win.

“Hats off to Clopton. They played a great game and were the aggressor team today. They guarded us aggressively, making things awfully tough on us as this was our season total low in our output of scoring,” said Lady 'Cats head coach Brian Winkler. “I'm proud of my kids as they did a really good job. Sometimes the game of basketball is one of the greatest tools to teach kids about life and what it is, and sometimes things are not fair. You work hard and put in your time and effort to where sometimes you get the right kind of results and other times things go against us. That's what I love about this game.”

Seniors Kaitlyn Kuntz and Jillian Lockard led the Hawks scoring 10 points each, and another seven was provided by sophomore Taylor Akers.

Clopton led the first 12 minutes of this contest, including 11-9 after the first quarter, when Cairo took its first lead at 16-14 when senior Cortnie Canote fed the ball to fellow classmate Kayla Koester at the low post to score off the glass.

The teams went into the break having the Lady 'Cats clinging to an 18-17 advantage when Clopton's Caragan Lockard nailed a buzzer-beating three, and the Hawks opened the second half with another three that was provided by Kuntz.

Putting the ball through the cylinder continued to be a grind during the second half as stellar defensive play applied by each school certainly took a bite out of shooting percentages for both programs.

The Lady 'Cats made 28 percent of its shots taken on the floor (11-39) compared to Clopton shooting 23 percent (12-52). The Hawks made one more 3-pointer having four, and held an edge at the free throw line going 14-for-18.

“I thought Clopton did a good job of switching their defenses against us during times when we were ahead and times when we were down. I thought the game changed from possession to possession with the change of defenses that were played out between both of us. It was like a chess match, and at times it was tough to make certain adjustments on the fly,” said Winkler. “We were able to attack the basket, get to the line a lot and we made a lot of them early but late in the game we missed a lot of free throws and maybe our legs were too tired.”

Cairo received a deep three from senior Mackenzie Dubbert at 1:28 in the third to break a 23-23 tie and would cling to a 26-25 score to open the fourth stanza and their lead would grow to four points with three minutes left but Clopton again climbed through the defensive grind to tie the score at 34 with 1:46 remaining.

Thirty seconds later, Dubbert stepped to the stripe for a 1-and-1 opportunity but missed the front end. Clopton got the rebound and would spread the floor to run off clock time until a time out was called with 10-seconds remaining to set up their final shot. A three released by Akers at 0:03 missed its mark and sent the game into overtime.

Dubbert, a returning all-stater and this season's MVP of the Central Activities Conference for the second straight year, ended her storied prep career with 19 points.

Fellow seniors Kayla Koester and Keegan Ryan, along with junior Taegan Bartolacci all contributed five points, while sophomore Quincy Wiegand chipped in two.

Both Dubbert and Ryan will play basketball at the college level next fall while attending Columbia College and John Wood CC of Quincy, Ill. respectively.

“The four seniors on this team have over 90 wins, and I know there are some programs out there having more than our group, but those four were a vey big part of those wins. I'm proud to have coached them,” added Winkler. “As much fun as they are to be with in practice and our games every day of the season, they all are much better kids. I'm proud to have been a part of their lives and I know they will be successful in whatever they choose to do after graduation.”