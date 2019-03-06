This is a position the Battle boys basketball team has been at twice before.

Each of the last two seasons ended with a loss in the sectional playoff round and the Spartans are at that plateau again.

Battle will put its season on the line for the fourth time this year against Francis Howell at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Moloney Arena on the campus of Maryville University in St. Louis.

Two years ago, Battle fell to eventual-state champion Webster Groves in this round, while last season, a seven-point defeat to Fort Zumwalt South ended its quest for a title.

Now, as a matchup with the Vikings looms, the Spartans hope history can’t repeat itself.

“It makes me more hungry because the last two years has been not so good for us, but I feel like I’m more prepared because I’ve been in this situation before,” Battle junior guard Maricus Grant said. “So, I know what it takes to win and I know what it feels like to lose.”

Francis Howell boasts an impressive resume coming into the round-of-16 matchup. The Vikings are 26-2 and have won 17 straight games. Their two losses are an eight-point loss to No. 1 McCluer North in November and an 11- point defeat to Trinity Catholic -- who just got eliminated in the Class 3 state quarterfinals by Vashon.

According to Battle head coach Brian Meny, Francis Howell’s top six scorers average at least seven points a game.

Meny also added that at every position in the teams’ projected starting lineups, Battle has the shorter player.

It’s been one of the long-lasting storylines of the Spartans’ season -- how their young but experienced squad can use their quickness to overcome a vertical disadvantage.

Despite that task’s daunting nature, it hasn’t fazed Battle yet.

“I don’t know if they know any better, they're so young, they just play,” Meny said. “They just continue to grow, they continue to get better.”

The Spartans (20-7) have taken the role of the underdog since district play began. Despite having the most wins of any team in Class 5 District 8, Battle was given the lowest seed and had to win three games to advance to sectionals -- it won each of those contests by at least 10 points.

Battle will head down Interstate 70 East as a clear underdog without a senior on its team.

Yet, Meny isn’t banking on next season. While it sure does look promising by getting every single player back, the Spartans aren’t going to sit back.

“You never know what’s going to happen between year to year,” Meny said. “We got everybody right here today, but this time next year we might not have everybody. Somebody may be injured, somebody may have hurt a knee, we may miss certain pieces. I really like this team.”

Battle will use the game as a learning experience no matter what -- it hopes for a Thursday practice to prepare for the winner of McCluer North against Hazelwood Central in a Saturday state quarterfinal at Lindenwood University in St. Charles.

One of the major keys from the Spartans’ practice on Tuesday was taking away Francis Howell post Sam Thompson -- who stands 6-foot-8.

Drawing that assignment to start the game is Battle junior Abdi Ibrahim, who’s 6-foot-5.

Battle will try to bring Thompson away from the hoop on defense, which could open up scoring lanes for the entire team.

Ibrahim’s 3-point shooting ability has been on display not only at Tuesday’s practice, but throughout the year.

“Abdi’s game has become more prevalent the last seven, eight, nine games,” Meny said. “He’s really stepped his game up, starting to understand more what he needs to do.”

Ibrahim will play in his first MSHSAA state championship bracket game against Francis Howell and knows it won’t be an easy game.

“I expect it to be physical ... I know nobody wants to go home,” Ibrahim said. “I expect them to bring their all, I know we’re going to bring our all.”

Maybe the most staggering thing about the Vikings however is that they average about 20 transition points a game, Meny said.

No matter what adjustments the Spartans make to try and contain any track meet, they won’t get away from the up-tempo style that’s brought them to their third-straight sectional.

“We have the athleticism and smartness of everybody,” Grant added. “Everybody knows what their role is, everybody knows what they’re doing. I feel like if we come prepared and play good defense, I feel like we can make a long run.”

