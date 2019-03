AREA SPORTS

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Tulsa Oilers at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

6:05 p.m. (CDT) — Kansas City Comets at Orlando SeaWolves, Silver Spurs Arena, Kissimmee, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Missouri Class 5 State Final Four

John Q. Hammons Arena, Springfield

11 a.m. — Third-place game: Lee’s Summit North vs. Francis Howell

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

10 a.m. — Grain Valley at Columbia Rock Bridge

10 a.m. — Truman at Columbia Hickman

Noon — Truman vs. Willard at Columbia Hickman

12:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Rolla at Columbia Rock Bridge

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Platte County Invitational

9 a.m. — Grain Valley vs. St. Pius X

1 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Belton

3 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Liberty North

SUNDAY, MARCH 17

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

2:05 p.m. (CDT) — Kansas City Comets at Florida Tropics, RP Funding Center, Lakeland, Fla.

MONDAY, MARCH 18

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Metro Leadoff Tournament

At Kansas City Urban Youth Academy

2:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Liberty

4:45 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Rockhurst

Raytown Schools Tournament

At Raytown High School

3 p.m. — Raytown vs. Grandview

5 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Raytown

At Raytown South High School

3 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Summit Christian Academy

5 p.m. — Truman vs. Harrisonville

7 p.m. — Truman vs. Raytown South

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Oak Park at Fort Osage

Platte County Invitational

4 p.m. — Grain Valley-St. Pius X loser vs. Staley-Platte County loser

6 p.m. — Blue Springs South-Belton loser vs. Blue Springs-Liberty North loser

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, William Chrisman at Truman Invitational, Drumm Farm Golf Club

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

Noon — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at UCM Indoor Mules Relays

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Cup: Andorra, 6 a.m., OLY (Comcast 208)

• Rugby: Six Nations: Italy at France, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Cross country skiing: FIS World Cup: Sweden, 8:30 a.m., OLY (208)

• Motorsports: IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring, 9:30 a.m., CNBC (33)

• Soccer: EPL: Leicester City at Burnley, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: America East championship, 10 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Mid-American championship, 10 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• College softball: Mississippi State at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Ivy League semifinal: Penn vs. Harvard, 11:30 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Rugby: Six Nations: Ireland at Wales, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Biathlon: IBU World Championship, 11:30 a.m., OLY (208)

• College basketball: Big Ten semifinal, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: SEC semifinal, noon, ESPN (13)

• College basketball: MEAC championship, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• Rugby: Six Nations: England at Scotland, noon, NBCSN (46)

• NHL: St. Louis at Pittsburgh, noon, NHL (276), FSKC-Plus (925)

• College lacrosse: Cornell at Yale, noon, ESPN News (102)

• MLB spring training: St. Louis vs. Washington, noon, MLB (272)

• College gymnastics: Ohio State at Iowa, noon, BTN (255)

• Golf: PGA The Players Championship, 1 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Tennis: BNP Paribas Open, 1 p.m., KMBC 12 (9)

• College baseball: Mississippi State at Florida, 1 p.m., SEC (284)

• Curling: Women’s World Championship: U.S. vs. Denmark, 1:30 p.m., OLY (208)

• College basketball: Ivy League semifinal: Princeton vs. Yale, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: SEC semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: European Tour Magical Kenya Open, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: AAC semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College golf: Big Ten Match Play Championship, 2 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Big Ten semifinal, 2:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• MLS: San Jose at New York Red Bulls, 2:30 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• Hockey: QMJHL: Charlottetown at Halifax, 2:30 p.m., NHL (276)

• College basketball: Atlantic 10 semifinal, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. San Diego, 3 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB spring training: Cleveland vs. Los Angeles Angels, 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• College basketball: AAC semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Fontana, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College softball: Texas A&M at Auburn, 4 p.m., SEC (284)

• Gymnastics: FIG World Cup: Azerbaijan, 4:30 p.m., OLY (208)

• Women’s college basketball: Conference USA championship, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Mountain West championship, 5 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Big 12 championship, 5 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: SWAC championship, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Tennis: BNP Paribas Open, 5 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• College basketball: Big East championship, 5:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Pachuca at Cruz Azul, 5:55 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• Indoor soccer: MASL: Comets at Orlando, 6 p.m., KMCI 38 (5)

• College hockey: Big Ten semifinal, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• NHL: Washington at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• College baseball: Tennessee at Auburn, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: MAC championship, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB spring training: Atlanta vs. Boston, 7 p.m., MLB (272)

• College basketball: Big Sky championship, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Pro football: AAF: Arizona at Orlando, 7 p.m., NFL (180)

• NBA: Golden State at Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College basketball: ACC championship, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Conference USA championship, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: Liga MX: América at Guadalajara, 7:55 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• Motorsports: NHRA Gainesville, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Men’s college volleyball: Pepperdine at BYU, 8 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• College basketball: Southland championship, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Wrestling: UWW World Cup: Russia, 9 p.m., OLY (208)

• College basketball: WAC championship, 9 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Pac-12 championship, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Pro football: AAF: Memphis at Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m., NFL (180)

• MLB spring training: Houston vs. Philadelphia, 10 p.m., MLB (272)

• College basketball: NCAA Division III championship, 10 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Big West championship, 11 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

Saturday’s Radio

• High school boys basketball: Lee’s Summit North vs. CBC or Francis Howell, 11 a.m. or 6:20 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• High school girls basketball: North Kansas City vs. Jefferson City or Parkway Central, 12:45 or 8:10 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• College basketball: Big 12 championship, 5 p.m., KCSP (610 AM), WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Motorsports: F1 Australian Grand Prix, 5:30 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Cup: Andorra, 6 a.m., OLY (208)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Bauer Leverkusen, 7:20 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Parma at Lazio, 8:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Biathlon: IBU World Championship, 9 a.m., OLY (208)

• Soccer: EPL: Liverpool at Fulham, 9:10 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Nürnberg at Eintracht Frankfurt, 9:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Freestyle skiing/snowboarding: Toyota U.S. Grand Prix, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: Ivy League championship, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: Patriot League championship, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• College softball: Mississippi State at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: EPL: Chelsea at Everton, 11:25 a.m., KGKC-Telemundo (14), NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Atlantic 10 championship, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: PGA The Players Championship, noon, KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: SEC championship, noon, ESPN (13)

• MLB spring training: Minnesota vs. Toronto, noon, MLB (272)

• NBA G League: Lakeland at Maine, noon, NBA (273)

• NHL: Chicago at New Jersey, noon, NHL (276)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Atlas at Toluca, 12:30 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• Golf: European Tour Magical Kenya Open, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: Sun Belt championship, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Gymnastics: FIG World Cup: Germany, 1 p.m., OLY (208)

• Women’s college basketball: NEC championship, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: Southland Conference championship, 1 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College baseball: Mississippi State at Florida, 1 p.m., SEC (284)

• Indoor soccer: MASL: Comets at Florida Tropics, 2 p.m., KMCI 38 (5)

• MLS: New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 2 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: AAC championship, 2:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Big Ten championship, 2:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Cup Series: Fontana, 2:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• NBA: Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College hockey: Big Ten semifinal: Penn State vs. Ohio State, 2:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Tennis: BNP Paribas Open, 3 p.m., ESPN 2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: Ivy League championship, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB spring training: New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia, 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• Pro football: AAF: San Antonio at Atlanta, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Curling: Women’s World Championship: U.S. vs. Japan, 3:30 p.m., OLY (208)

• MLS: Portland at FC Cincinnati, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL: St. Louis at Buffalo, 4 p.m., FSKC (48), NHL (276)

• College softball: Florida at LSU, 4 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament Selection Show, 5 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College lacrosse: Delaware at Johns Hopkins, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Motorsports: NHRA Gainesville, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Curling: Women’s World Championship: U.S. vs. South Korea, 6:30 p.m., OLY (208)

• Pro football: AAF: Birmingham at San Diego, 7 p.m., NFL (180)

• MLB spring training: Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m., MLB (272)

• NBA: Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 8 p.m., FSKC (48)

• NHL: Edmonton at Vegas, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB spring training: Milwaukee vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 10 p.m., MLB (272)

Sunday’s Radio

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. San Francisco, 3 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NHL: St. Louis at Buffalo, 4 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament Selection Show, 5 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 8 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Gymnastics: FIG World Cup: Azerbaijan, 11 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Ski jumping: FIS World Cup: Russia, noon, OLY (208)

• Curling: Women’s World Championship: U.S. vs. Russia, 1 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA Tournament Selection Show, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College softball: Florida at LSU, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: Golden State at San Antonio, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Bowling: WSOB PBA Cheetah Championship, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL: Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m., NHL (276)

• NBA: Indiana at Portland, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)