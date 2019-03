AREA CALENDAR

TUESDAY, MARCH 19

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

6:05 p.m. (CDT) — Kansas City Mavericks at South Carolina Stingrays, North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, S.C.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Winnetonka at Fort Osage

4:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South

Metro Leadoff Tournament

At Kansas City Urban Youth Academy

2:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Smithville

Raytown Schools Tournament

At Raytown High School

3 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Grandview

5 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Grandview

7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Raytown

At Raytown South High School

3 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy vs. Harrisonville

5 p.m. — Truman vs. Summit Christian Academy

7 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Harrisonville

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

6 p.m. — Odessa at Van Horn

6:30 p.m. — Winnetonka at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Valley (Kan.) Southwest

6:30 p.m. — Oak Park at Truman

6:30 p.m. — North Kansas City at William Chrisman

Platte County Invitational

3 p.m. — Seventh-place game

5 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Staley

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Liberty North

Panther Cup

At Oak Grove High School

5 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Marshall

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Platte County

4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Warrensburg

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

3 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Adams Pointe Golf Club

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Noon — Oak Park at Lee’s Summit North (doubleheader)

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Lee’s Summit at Legacy Park

Raytown Schools Tournament

At Raytown High School

3 p.m. — Championship

At Raytown South High School

3 p.m. — Third-place game

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Platte County Invitational

3 p.m. — Fifth-place game

5 p.m. — Third-place game

7 p.m. — Championship

Panther Cup

At Oak Grove High School

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Cameron

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

1 p.m. — Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit, Rockhurst at Swope Memorial Golf Course

3 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Lee’s Summit West at Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake

3 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. William Chrisman at WinterStone Golf Course

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Curling: Women’s World Championship: U.S. vs. Germany, 10 a.m., OLY (Comcast 208)

• MLB spring training: Detroit vs. Pittsburgh, noon, MLB (272)

• Curling: Women’s World Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, 1 p.m., OLY (Comcast 208)

• MLB spring training: Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees, 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• College lacrosse: Notre Dame at Michigan, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: NCAA: Prairie View A&M vs. Fairleigh-Dickinson, 5:30 p.m., TRU (47)

• College basketball: NIT: Saint Francis (Pa.) at Indiana, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: NIT: Hofstra at North Carolina State, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: NIT: Wright State at Clemson, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL: Washington at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College baseball: Rice at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• Bowling: WSOB PBA Chameleon Championship, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., NBA (273)

• NHL: Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College basketball: NIT: South Dakota State at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: NIT: Arkansas at Providence, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: NCAA: Temple vs. Belmont, 8 p.m., TRU (47)

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Chicago Cubs, 8 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: NIT: Loyola Chicago at Creighton, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB spring training: Colorado vs. Los Angeles Angels, 8 p.m., MLB (272)

• NBA: Indiana at Los Angeles Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• College basketball: NIT: Dayton at Colorado, 10 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

Tuesday’s Radio

• NHL: Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Chicago Cubs, 8 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)