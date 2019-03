AREA CALENDAR

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Noon — Oak Park at Lee’s Summit North (doubleheader)

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Lee’s Summit at Legacy Park

Raytown Schools Tournament

At Raytown High School

3 p.m. — Championship: Truman vs. TBD

At Raytown South High School

3 p.m. — Third-place game: Oak Grove vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Platte County Invitational

3 p.m. — Fifth-place game: Blue Springs vs. St. Pius X or Platte County

5 p.m. — Third-place game: Grain Valley vs. Liberty North or Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs South or Liberty North vs. Staley

Panther Cup

At Oak Grove High School

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Cameron

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

1 p.m. — Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit, Rockhurst at Swope Memorial Golf Course

3 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Lee’s Summit West at Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake

3 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. William Chrisman at WinterStone Golf Course

THURSDAY, MARCH 21

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

6 p.m. (CDT) — Kansas City Mavericks at Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Noon — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North (doubleheader)

4:30 p.m. — Heritage Christian Academy vs. Van Horn at Roper Stadium

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North

6:30 p.m. — Raytown South at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — Center at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Truman vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

3 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Truman at WinterStone Golf Course

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

3:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Butler Invitational

FRIDAY, MARCH 22

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

6:05 p.m. (CDT) — Kansas City Mavericks at South Carolina Stingrays, North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, S.C.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Fort Osage at Willard Tournament

Noon — Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North (doubleheader)

River City Festival

At Lawrence (Kan.) Free State High School

Noon — Blue Springs vs. Sioux Falls (S.D.) Washington

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

5:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Ruskin

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Grain Valley

Panther Cup

At Oak Grove High School

4 p.m. — Fifth-place game

5:45 p.m. — Third-place game

7:30 p.m. — Championship

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Ron Ives Invitational, Liberty High School

4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman at Raymore-Peculiar Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Oak Grove Invitational, Adams Pointe Golf Club

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Curling: Women’s World Championship: U.S. vs. Latvia, 8 a.m., OLY (Comcast 208)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open, 10 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Figure skating: World Championships, 11 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB spring training: New York Yankees vs. Houston, noon, MLB (272)

• Curling: Women’s World Championship: U.S. vs. Sweden, 1 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB spring training: Seattle vs. Oakland, 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• MLB spring training: Boston vs. Baltimore, 5 p.m., MLB (272)

• College basketball: NCAA: North Carolina Central vs. North Dakota State, 5:30 p.m., TRUTV (47)

• NBA: Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: NIT: Harvard at Georgetown, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: NIT: Norfolk State at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College softball: Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NHL: Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Bowling: WSOB PBA Scorpion Championship, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: NIT: Butler at Nebraska, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: NCAA: Arizona State vs. St. John’s, 8 p.m., TRUTV (47)

• College basketball: NIT: Sam Houston State at TCU, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (13), FSKC-Plus (925)

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Colorado, 8:30 p.m., FSKC (48)

• NHL: Winnipeg at Anaheim, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB spring training: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs, 9 p.m., MLB (272)

• Special Olympics: World Games: Abu Dhabi, 11 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

Wednesday’s Radio

• College basketball: NCAA: North Carolina Central vs. North Dakota State, 5:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College basketball: NCAA: Arizona State vs. St. John’s, 8 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Colorado, 8:30 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)