Chiefs fans complained about the defense the entire 2018 season. Those complaints were legitimate, and the team is moving forward to correct the situation.

Those complaints have now turned into criticism over the release of Justin Houston and Eric Berry and the trade of Dee Ford. The saying “insanity is doing the same thing over and over” holds true. The hard truth in pro sports is in order to win consistently it is necessary to look at the whole picture for the team and not get hung up on favorite players.

The reason former general manager John Dorsey was released was his inability to manage the salary cap. Brett Veach is not only attempting to create a Super Bowl caliber defense, but is also working on a salary cap resolution for the future.

Patrick Mahomes is going to cost the franchise a record amount of money to keep him in Kansas City. Veach also understands that high-dollar 30-plus-year-old players can put the franchise in a hole for several years. The reality is Houston was terrible against the run and could not tackle in space. Berry was not on the field for two years due to injury. The team would most likely not have received anything for Ford if he played with the franchise tag this year and then left as a free agent the following year. The way the NFL is designed made the moves necessary.

The key to the success of the New England Patriots for the past 12 years is the ability of Bill Belichick to get rid of aging stars a year before they lose their value. Another obvious success for Belichick is that he has been able to keep his superstar quarterback Tom Brady the entire length of time the team has experienced a dynasty.

In the modern-day NFL, you can get young talent that is hungry at a cheap rate. The real test for Chiefs coach Andy Reid and the entire organization is to make the right decisions in the replacement of those positions.

You have to like the signing of the Tyrann Mathieu. “The Honey Badger” is a big play guy the defense was lacking. He can play six different positions and is great with the blitz. The team also picked up linebacker Damien Wilson from the Dallas Cowboys. Do not be surprised if the Chiefs also get rid of Reggie Ragland by finding a young linebacker in the draft.

The addition of former Saints defensive end Alex Okafor is an underrated addition that can vastly improve the new 4-3 scheme. The 2019 draft will have to come up with a young corner on defense along with a rush-type outside linebacker.

The offense cannot be ignored in the draft or in free agency. With the departure of Demetrius Harris, the Chiefs will need another tight end. They will need to draft a versatile offensive lineman with the departure of center Mitch Morse.

The organization has put themselves in a position to make some much needed moves to improve right now and still be able to compete in the salary cap world in the future NFL. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has landed in the middle of an investigation that may have an impact on the direction the team is headed and its future success. It has been untimely to say the least.

If we as Chiefs fans, really do want to get to the Super Bowl, we have to understand the lay of the land in the NFL. It is a league of not just now, but how the future looks. The team has the opportunity to be good for the next 10 years if they are able to make all the right moves to fill the gaps in the roster. They finally do have the one guy who is able to make a football franchise great, which is the quarterback. The success of the franchise over the next decade falls squarely on the ability of the leadership in the organization to put all the pieces of the puzzle together.

• My quote of the week comes from the Latin writer Publilius Syrus: “Many receive advice, only the wise profit by it.”

– Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School and is a host of a weekly radio show, “Off the Wall with Tim Crone,” on KCWJ (1030 AM) 6 p.m. every Monday. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.