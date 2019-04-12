AREA CALENDAR
FRIDAY, APRIL 12
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage
4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South
4:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Truman
5 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown South
6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Grandview Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
5 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Oak Park at Staley High School
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Park Hill at Park Hill South High School
6:30 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove
Belton Tournament
Fort Osage, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North boys, William Chrisman boys at Pittsburg (Kan.) State Gorilla Invitational
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Gary Parker Invitational, Peve Stadium
4 p.m. — Truman at Lawrence (Kan.) Free State Invitational
SATURDAY, APRIL 13
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
10 a.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs (doubleheader)
11 a.m. — Grain Valley at Lee’s Summit West
Noon — Truman vs. Van Horn at Roper Stadium
1 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. St. Louis Vianney at Lee’s Summit West High School
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Grandview Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
8 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, William Chrisman at Truman Invitational, Santa Fe Trail Park
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
10 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North girls at Capital City Invitational, Jefferson City High School
SUNDAY, APRIL 14
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
Mountain Division Playoffs
4:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Tulsa Oilers, BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma
MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE
1:05 p.m. — Kansas City Comets at Milwaukee Wave, UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee, Wis.
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s TV/radio highlights
Friday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP Marrakech/WTA Bogota & Lugano, 5 a.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)
• Tennis: ATP Houston, noon, TENNIS (277)
• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB (272)
• Soccer: EPL: Newcastle United at Leicester City, 1:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)
• Golf: PGA The Masters, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Swimming: TYR Pro Series: Richmond, 5 p.m., OLY (208)
• College softball: Michigan at Ohio State, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College football: Kentucky spring game, 5 p.m., SEC (284)
• NHL playoffs: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., CNBC (33)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Richmond, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• High school girls basketball: DiRenna All-Star Game: Missouri vs. Kansas, 6 p.m., Spectrum KC (44)
• MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta, 6 p.m., MLB (272)
• College softball: Pacific at BYU, 6 p.m., BYU TV (289)
• NHL playoffs: Pittsburgh at New York Islanders, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College basketball: College Basketball Awards, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• MLB: Cleveland at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)
• NBA G League Finals: Rio Grande Valley at Long Island, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College baseball: Arkansas at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SEC (284)
• High school boys basketball: DiRenna All-Star Game: Missouri vs. Kansas, 7:45 p.m., Spectrum KC (44)
• Motorsports: NHRA Houston, 8:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NHL playoffs: St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m., CNBC (33), FSKC-Plus (925)
• Basketball: Nike Hoop Summit, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• MLB: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB (272)
• NHL playoffs: Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
Friday’s Radio
• Golf: PGA The Masters, 1 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
• High school baseball: Blue Springs at Blue Springs South, 4:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
• MLB: Cleveland at Royals, 7:15 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
• NHL playoffs: St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)