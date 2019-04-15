Boonville senior Brandon Johnson and the boys 4 x 100 meter relay team lived up to its No. 1 seeding Friday during the annual Jack McCush Invitational at the BHS Sports Complex.

Although Johnson finished way off his personal best for the season in the discus, the senior standout was still good enough to win by almost 15 feet while finishing first with a throw of 132’-8”.

Johnson’s personal best for the season is 142’-1”, which he captured in the Joe Shy Relays on April 5th in the Joe Shy Relays in Chillicothe.

As for the 4 x 100 meter relay team of Raymond Sosa, Tramell Coleman, Tyson Franklin and Landon Weaver, they also won by a large margin by crossing the finish line first in a time of 46.76 seconds. Chillicothe finished second over two seconds back in a time of 48.36 seconds.

That same group finished second in the 4 x 200 relay in a time of 1:37.75, as did Johnson in the shot put with a toss of 43’-2” and Coleman in the 100-meter dash with a personal record for the season in 11.21 seconds.

Boonville Pirates track coach Steve Smith, who was recognized for his 20 years as head track coach prior to the 4 x 800 meter relay, said he thought the kids really competed.

“I couldn’t be happier with their effort,” Smith said. “The four boys that ran the 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 had great races. The long and triple jump boys had a great meet, also. Logan Pfeiffer keeps improving his times in the distance events, and Brandon Johnson was consistent in the throws even with the tough wind. All in all the team is improving and as we head to the back half of our schedule we should be in great shape come conference and district time.”

A total of 12 teams competed in the Jack McCush Invitational, with the top six receiving medals in individual events and top three in relays. Other teams competing in the meet were California, Cameron, Chillicothe, Father Tolton, Fulton, Glasgow, Holden, Marshall, Mexico, Pilot Grove and Richmond.

Boonville also had a number of third place finishes in the meet but none were more exciting than senior Logan Pfeiffer setting a personal record in the 800 meter run in a time of 2:16.49.

Coleman finished third in the long jump with a leap of 20’-5”, as did Raymond Sosa in the triple jump with his second longest jump of the season with a leap of 40’-1/2”.

The 4 x 800-meter relay team of MarQuise Coleman, Nick Ferrari, Logan Pfeiffer and Charlie Pumel also finished fourth in a time of 9:33.39.

Fisher Jenkins finished fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 38’-2” while Pumel placed fifth in the 3200 meter run in a time of 11:29.36.

Seventh place finishers for Boonville were Tyson Franklin in the 200 meter dash in 25.21 seconds and Pfeiffer in the 1600 in a time of 5:07.98.

Lance Marshall also finished eighth and set a personal record in the 3200 in 11:55.53 while Alejandro Vivas placed eighth in the 300 meter hurdles in 50.39 seconds.

The Boonville Lady Pirates also had several outstanding performances.

Although the Lady Pirates had no first or second place finishers in the meet, they did have two third place finishers.

Boonville Lady Pirates track coach Melissa Baker said competing on your home track is always a good feeling.

“We had some girls perform personal bests in their individual events at our home meet,” Baker said of Daylynn Baker in the 100 hurdles, Brooke Eichelberger in triple jump, Olivia Eichelberger in the 3200 and Lily Terrell in the discus. Terrell also pole vaulted for the first time this season; it was exciting to see her compete in that event again. Our 4 x 100 relay of Waibel, Baker, Perry and Bass rolled out and won the race, but had a hand off happen out of an exchange zone, so we were disqualified. It is a good learning experience for the girls to see how important it is to make the hand offs and watch their marks.

“Next week we will keep working hard on blocks, hand offs and individual events. At this point in the season we have a couple injuries to overcome, and replacing girls in events isn't always easy. We had some outstanding competition at our home Jack McCush invitational which is good for our girls to compete against. I want to thank all of our workers that volunteered to help at the meet. We could not pull off such a big meet with 12 schools competing without all of the great volunteers that we had.”

The top finishers for the Lady Pirates were Jodie Bass in the 100 meter dash in a time of 13.50 seconds and Daylynn Baker in the 300 hurdles in 53.42 seconds. Both Bass and Baker, who are battling injuries, finished third.

Baker also finished fourth and set a personal record in the 100 meter hurdles in a time of 16.87 seconds. The only other fourth place finisher was Lily Terrell in the pole vault with a vault of 7’-6”.

Terrell also finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 89’-7”, as did Olivia Eichelberger in the 3200 meter run in 14:11 and the 4 x 400-meter relay team of Baker, Bass, Molly Amos and Lillian Rohrbach in a time of 4:42.

Brooke Eichelberger finished sixth in the high jump at 4’-2” and then ran a leg on the 4 x 200 meter relay team, which consisted of Katera Bonaparte, Anna Thompson and Lillian Rohrbach, which finished sixth in 2:06.43.

Arie Perry took sixth as well in the 100-meter dash in 13.94 seconds and eighth in the 200 in 29.67 seconds.

Madelyn Casey took seventh in the high jump with a jump of 4’-0”, as did the 4 x 800 meter relay team of Jadzia Pacenza, Molly Amos, Olivia Eichelberger and Hope Mesik in 12:23.61.

Brooke Eichelberger also placed eighth in the triple jump with a leap of 30’-2”.

The Boonville boys and girls track teams will compete next on Tuesday, April 16 in the Osage Invitational starting at 4 p.m.



