Sophomore Aliyah Ayala and her Fort Osage girls soccer squad made it look easy Tuesday.

Actually it’s really been that way for the Indians for most of the season. They notched their fifth mercy-rule victory and 10th shutout during a 10-0 victory over Raytown Tuesday at home.

Ayala led the scoring effort with four goals apiece. It was her eighth game in which she scored at least three goals. The sophomore also achieved a milestone, breaking her own school record with 43 goals on the season (she had 41 last year). Her team still has six regular season games left, so she has plenty of time to pad that mark.

“I think she will score over 50,” Fort Osage senior Bailee Summers said.

Actually, with at least one postseason game guaranteed, Ayala is on pace to score 64. While she’s scoring at a torrid pace, she got plenty of help against the Blue Jays.

Summers scored two goals, and Emma Le, Megan Lyon, Sophia Smith and Josie Smith each had one goal as the Indians held a 23-0 advantage in shots on goal.

“Across the board, we moved the ball pretty well,” Indians coach Michael Brown said. “We scored some good team goals the past few games. We got to the end line and playing the ball across for an easy tap-in. We got a lot of girls on the scoresheet, which is excellent. We are not just relying on one player.”

Fort Osage scored five goals in each half with Josie Smith’s goal ending the game in the 63rd minute. There were plenty of impressive goals, but Ayala might have had the most impressive of the second half. She was even with the right post and appeared to be behind the goal line. The sophomore managed to cross one over inside the far post for a score.

“It was pretty solid,” Ayala said. “It got pretty close to the sideline and as long as you hit it backside, it has a chance to go in, and that’s what happened.”

Even against teams that are not on their level, the Indians have found ways to stay motivated.

Winning the Suburban Middle Seven Conference has been a guiding light for the Indians. It seems like Fort Osage (13-1, 7-0) is well on their way to doing that as it is in first place in the league standings. The Indians are a half-game ahead of crosstown rival Chrisman, which they defeated 4-0 in the first matchup. Both teams still have one game against each other on May 2.

“We definitely keep our end goal of winning conference in mind,” Summers said. “Later, we will have to play tougher teams in districts, so we keep that in mind.”

Ayala had similar sentiments.

“We just try to keep our intensity up as high as possible,” she said. “We have to keep it that way for districts.”