Competing at Chillicothe's municipal Green Hills Golf Course for the first time in 2019, Hornets had three players shoot in the mid 40s in a 189-264 cakewalk past understaffed Trenton April 16

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — After having their first five 2019 competitions away from home, the Chillicothe (Mo.) HS golf Hornets took full advantage of finally getting to do battle on their Green Hills Golf Course home turf Tuesday, April 16.

Welcoming shorthanded Trenton, which had only four players, for a dual match, the Hornets had three players card 9-holes rounds in the mid 40s, leading to a season-best low-4 team score and a 189-264 cruise past the visiting Bulldogs.

Nosing out two teammates for match medalist honor was CHS sophomore Colby Gillespie, who continues to possess the Hornets’ lowest scoring average. He shot a 45, matching his best total of the season to date, previously posted in a dual win at Brookfield.

Hot on his heels with their 2019 bests, too, were freshman Gage Lemur with a 46 and junior C.J. Williams with a 47. They, like Gillespie, entered Tuesday’s play with season averages between 50 and 52 strokes per nine.

Rounding out the victorious Hornets’ team score was the 51 shot by Spencer Shira. Only one stroke back of that was the other CHS lineup member, yet another sophomore, Dalton Ripley.

Chillicothe’s team score – the equivalent of a 378 for 18 holes – was four shots better than the team’s prior 2019 best a 382 in the recent Cameron Invitational Tournament.

Trenton was led by a 52 from Gavin Roeder.

Chillicothe’s tennis Hornets are right back on the GHGC links-style layout tomorrow, hosting approximately a dozen schools in their annual 18-holes tournament, beginning at 9 a.m.

Due to that tournament, Green Hills Golf Course in Chillicothe will be closed to public play until approximately 3 p.m. Thursday.



