Uses win over teammate Rasche in the 400 and three other scoring finishes to provide team with 21 points. Perry, Hibner, Hopper also victorious individually for Chillicothe

CAMERON, Mo. — Behind event wins by a senior and two juniors, Chillicothe High School’s track-and-field Hornets finished well back of team champion Plattsburg, but far ahead of everyone else in Tuesday’s Cameron Invitational meet.

Junior Kaleb Mullikin edged teammate Isaak Rasche in the 400-meters dash and scored in all four of his events, including one relay race and one field event, to provide a team-best 21 team points as CHS posted 129-1/2 team tallies in the April 16, 2019, 10-schools meet.

Senior William Perry paired a win in the 1,600 meters with a fourth-place showing later in the 800 to provide 15 team points and junior thrower Luke Hopper won the discus throw and took sixth in the shot put for 13 CHS points. Rasche earned 16 points with a solo second place in the 400, runnerup finishes in the 1,600- and 800-meters relays, and a fifth in the 100.

Paced by that quartet of double-digits scorers, the Hornets finished 38 points back of Plattsburg and 37-1/2 in front of third-place Cameron.

Getting a single event victory – from junior Jordan Hibner in the long jump, Chillicothe’s girls scored 99 points and placed fifth, far behind winner Lathrop’s 176-1/2. Plattsburg was second with 130-1/2.

Had the Lady Hornets’ top hurdler, senior Kylee Larson, been on hand, Chillicothe likely would have taken third in the team standings. As it was, though, Hamilton: Penney’s 114 team points gave it third with Cameron fourth at 107.

Also finishing second in the 400-meters dash and being on second- and fourth-place relays in addition to taking the jump at 15’9”, Hibner topped the Lady Hornets scoring chart for a second time this season. Larson has been the leader in team points in the other three meets.

Also in double digits for the Chillicothe girls at Cameron Tuesday were junior thrower Montana Hall with a second place in the shot put and fourth in the discus, junior Kennedy Corzette with a second in the pole vault, as well as scoring in the triple jump and a relay race, and sophomore Lydia Anderson with a third and fourth in the hurdles and being on a scoring relay.

Chillicothe’s best single event of the meet again was the boys’ 400 with the 1-2 finish by Mullikin and Rasche, although in the reverse order from which they’d crossed the finish line three times previously. Mullikin was clocked in 52.77 seconds, just off his personal best, and Rasche ran a 53.05.

The Lady Hornets’ best scoring event was the long jump in which Maya Snyder’s fifth place supplemented Hibner’s win, giving Chillicothe a 15-points haul.

Hopper flung the discus a meet-best 135’4”, the best of his career thus far by a wide margin.

Perry took the 1,600-meters run by a very narrow margin, particularly for that length race – 0.13 seconds – in a time of 4:59.18 and later tacked on his fourth place in the 800.

A less-pleasant development for the Hornets in Tuesday’s meet was the first loss this season for their top-notch 1,600-meters relay group. Its 3:33.35 was just over a second slower than Lathrop’s winning time.

Next for Chillicothe’s cinders squads is due to be Friday’s Mineral Water Classic at Excelsior Springs.